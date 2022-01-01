Menu

Aline DO MINH

MONTRÉAL

Entreprises

  • Genipro (STNH) - Project Manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • SNC-Lavalin Pharma - Validation specialist

    Ivry-sur-Seine 2013 - 2013

  • Crucell - Process Development Process Engineer

    2009 - 2012 Early Stage Development DSP

    Development and optimization of the downstream processes of several viral vaccines in PerC6 cell line
    * Design, planning and performance of experiments (DoE)
    * Scale-up from bench to pilot scale
    * Transfer of technology: process description, batch report, SOPs writing
    Courses
    * Downstream processing: chromatography MBI at UCL
    * Vaccine biomanufacturing at Oxford University
    Knowledge and skills gained
    * GMP environment
    * Writing study plans/reports
    * Excellent organizational and planning skills: managing different projects at a time
    * Flexibility and adaptability: successfully integrated into several different teams
    * Good communication skills: great collaboration and interaction with a lot of departments within Crucell as well as with external parties

  • Genentech - Associate Engineer (Internship)

    San Francisco 2008 - 2009 The project involved investigating air sparging strategies using 2L bioreactors to prevent the degradation of therapeutic recombinant proteins produced from Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells. The rProtein degradation is thought to be the result of cellular events and /or biochemical reactions that occur within the cell culture fluid. This project also explored the relationship between oxygen consumption and rProtein degradation.

    * Cell culture
    * rProtein degradatioin
    * Air sparging and kLa
    * Bioreactors
    * OUR/oxygen consumption
    * Product quality

    * Independent laboratory work and data analysis
    * Active role in meetings and review

  • CIML - Internship _ Research Assist.

    Marseille 2007 - 2007 Study of subcellular protein populations by quantitative bidimensional electrophoresis

    * Culture and preparation of cellular lineages
    * Protein extraction, purification, determination of concentration
    * Techniques of separation of proteins by bidimensional electrophoresis (IsoElectric Focusing, gels SDS-PAGE)
    * Computerized image analysis

  • BTPharma - Internship (as process engineer)

    2007 - 2007 Purification of a recombinant protein and optimisation of the process

    Technics :
    * Ion Exchange Chromatography
    * Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography
    * Module AKTA/UNICORN
    * Adsorption Chromatography
    * Tangential ultrafiltration

  • Veolia Eau - Responsible for customers

    Paris 2006 - 2006 Responsible for customers (Summer Job)

    * Customer relations, management of outstanding payments

  • Boiron-Dolisos - Technician in the drug preparation department

    Sainte-Foy-lès-Lyon 2006 - 2006 Technician in the drug preparation department (Internship)

    * Use of the Good Practices of Manufacturing and the legislation of the medicine
    * Manufacturing of homoeopathic tubes, doses and tablets

  • Caisse d'Epargne - Counter clerk

    2004 - 2004 Counter clerk (Summer Job)

    * Contact with clients

