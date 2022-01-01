Aline DO MINH

Development and optimization of the downstream processes of several viral vaccines in PerC6 cell line
* Design, planning and performance of experiments (DoE)
* Scale-up from bench to pilot scale
* Transfer of technology: process description, batch report, SOPs writing
Courses
* Downstream processing: chromatography MBI at UCL
* Vaccine biomanufacturing at Oxford University
Knowledge and skills gained
* GMP environment
* Writing study plans/reports
* Excellent organizational and planning skills: managing different projects at a time
* Flexibility and adaptability: successfully integrated into several different teams
* Good communication skills: great collaboration and interaction with a lot of departments within Crucell as well as with external parties
Genentech
- Associate Engineer (Internship)
San Francisco2008 - 2009The project involved investigating air sparging strategies using 2L bioreactors to prevent the degradation of therapeutic recombinant proteins produced from Chinese Hamster Ovary (CHO) cells. The rProtein degradation is thought to be the result of cellular events and /or biochemical reactions that occur within the cell culture fluid. This project also explored the relationship between oxygen consumption and rProtein degradation.
* Cell culture
* rProtein degradatioin
* Air sparging and kLa
* Bioreactors
* OUR/oxygen consumption
* Product quality
* Independent laboratory work and data analysis
* Active role in meetings and review
CIML
- Internship _ Research Assist.
Marseille2007 - 2007Study of subcellular protein populations by quantitative bidimensional electrophoresis
* Culture and preparation of cellular lineages
* Protein extraction, purification, determination of concentration
* Techniques of separation of proteins by bidimensional electrophoresis (IsoElectric Focusing, gels SDS-PAGE)
* Computerized image analysis
BTPharma
- Internship (as process engineer)
2007 - 2007Purification of a recombinant protein and optimisation of the process