Aline DURIEUX

Paris-15E-Arrondissement

En résumé

With more than 9 years of insurance experience I'm looking for an oportunity in the insurance sector to consider new professional development perspectives.
I have acquired skills in fields of construction, home, automobile, health, life in front and back office insurances.

You will find more details of my profile below.
I remain at your disposal for a first contact.

Mes compétences :
Sérieuse
Motivée
Autonome et persévérant
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Organisation
Impliquée

Entreprises

  • SMABTP - Gestionnaire Négociatrice Assurance Construction

    Paris-15E-Arrondissement 2014 - maintenant - Gestion des déclarations de sinistre Dommages-Ouvrage et Responsabilité Civile Décennale
    - Suivi expertises
    - Indemnisations
    - Negociations
    - Suivi clientèle
    - Organisation et gestion rendez-vous sociétaires

  • Filhet-Allard - Commerciale, conseillère en Moto/Auto

    Mérignac 2013 - 2014 Service Automobiles/Motos
    Traitement des tarifications et souscriptions.

  • OCSO Assurances - Gestionnaire, Souscriptrice, sinistres Particuliers/ Professionnels

    2013 - 2013 Dans le cadre du courtage en assurances :
    - Souscription et gestion IARD Particuliers/Professionnels
    - Gestion sinistres Professionnels

  • GAN, Mérignac et Bordeaux Lac - Service Souscription

    2012 - 2013 - Souscription et gestion des risques des agences GAN qui demandent l'accord du siège
    - Surveillance des portefeuilles des agences du Sud-Ouest
    - Gestion des réclamations clients
    - Tarification
    - Assistance technique et juridique des règles de souscription auprès des agences du réseau
    - Traitement des avenants, résiliations, surprimes hors délégation des pouvoirs agences.

  • Swiss Life - Commercial terrain

    Levallois Perret cedex 2012 - 2012 Conseillère terrain
    Démarchage commercial auprès des professionnels, artisans, commerçants, entreprises, libéraux dans le cadre de la loi madelin, retraite, santé et placements financiers.

  • ASF PATRIMOINE - Assistante assurance emprunteur

    2011 - 2011 Courtier en assurance emprunteur

    Gestion de Patrimoine

  • MMA - Collaboratrice d'assurance

    2011 - 2011 - Chargée de développer le portefeuille particulier de l'agence.
    Secteur : bordeaux et agglomération (urbain)

  • MMA - Collaboratrice d'assurance

    2010 - 2011 Commerciale
    Secteur Dordogne (rural)

    - Développement du portefeuille de l'agence
    - Accueil clients, souscriptions, gestions, déclarations de sinistres.

    - Suivi clientèle (exploitations agricoles et particuliers).
    - Gestion des actions commerciales et contrôle de production.

Formations

  • ESA 3

    Paris 2016 - 2018 master M2 Manager des Risques et des Assurances de l'entreprise

    Le Risk Management est une discipline qui devient aujourd'hui indispensable dans la gestion d'une entreprise. En effet la gestion des risques et le meilleur moyen de sécuriser un risque. Dans le monde de l'assurance une bonne analyse du risque en souscription évite un impact financier important en cas de sinistre.

  • ENASS (Ecole Nationale Des Assurances)

    Bordeaux 2011 - 2012 Licence Professionnelle Assurances

  • Centre De Formation MMA (Strasbourg)

    Strasbourg 2011 - 2012 Auto, Habitation, Santé, Prévoyance, Finance, Fondamentaux de l'assurance,

    formation interne

    Assurance

  • IF2E

    Bordeaux 2009 - 2011 BTS ASSURANCES

  • IF2E (Begles)

    Begles 2009 - 2011 BTS Assurance

  • Lycée Gustave Eiffel

    Bordeaux 2008 - 2009 Droit-Eco

  • Lycée Francois Mauriac

    Bordeaux 2005 - 2008 Economiqe et social

    Baccalauréat en Sciences Economiques et Sociales

