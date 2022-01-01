Menu

Amel MOKRANI

Paris-13E-Arrondissement

Election présidentielle 2022

Entreprises

  • CAPSULE TECHNOLOGIE - Key Account Manager

    Paris-13E-Arrondissement 2014 - maintenant

  • Intrasense - Key Account Manager

    Montpellier 2012 - 2014

  • Intrasense - South Asia Manager

    Montpellier 2010 - 2012 Intrasense, Medical Imaging Software company,
    South Asia Manager, Singapore
    Drove business development in Asian market (India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia…)

    • Created and managed a comprehensive network of distributors
    • Managed the entire service sales cycle from prospect to close. Drafted annual budget
    • Provided technical and commercial support/expertise to the local country partners
    • Organized presentations and demos to potential clients, conducted workshops
    • Performed sales and international negotiation. Adapted strategy to cope with local constraints
    • Strengthened industrial partnerships with key market actors: built and maintained business relationship in direct or indirect sales
    • Prepared quarterly business review presentations with top management and effectively communicated quarterly objectives to clients

  • Unarec - Etudes et Chantiers - Volunteer

    2009 - 2009 Volunteer on site - Humanitarian mission, KarimunJawa, Indonesia (2009)
    Unarec - Etudes et Chantiers
    2009

    Workcamp
    ● Teach English courses to children (12-14 years old)
    ● Build sanitary for the school
  • Alstom Transport - Project Manager Assistant

    2009 - 2010 ALSTOM Transport TIS Transit,
    Project Manager Assistant, Paris, France

    Assisted the project manager for Hong Kong train project
    • Followed up budget forecast and controlled team performance
    • Generated and analyzed performance forecasts with the account manager
    • Assisted customers in selecting the most appropriate technical solution
    • Supported and coordinated site teams (Paris, Shanghai and HK)

  • HandelsBanken - Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 HandelsBanken,
    Intern in Logistics Services, Stockholm, Sweden

    • Implemented a new software for the optimization of the bank customer database
    • Supported intern/extern users in terms of training and maintenance

