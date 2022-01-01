Amel MOKRANI

-
CAPSULE TECHNOLOGIE
- Key Account Manager
Paris-13E-Arrondissement
2014 - maintenant
-
Intrasense
- Key Account Manager
Montpellier
2012 - 2014
-
Intrasense
- South Asia Manager
Montpellier
2010 - 2012
Intrasense, Medical Imaging Software company,
South Asia Manager, Singapore
Drove business development in Asian market (India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia…)
• Created and managed a comprehensive network of distributors
• Managed the entire service sales cycle from prospect to close. Drafted annual budget
• Provided technical and commercial support/expertise to the local country partners
• Organized presentations and demos to potential clients, conducted workshops
• Performed sales and international negotiation. Adapted strategy to cope with local constraints
• Strengthened industrial partnerships with key market actors: built and maintained business relationship in direct or indirect sales
• Prepared quarterly business review presentations with top management and effectively communicated quarterly objectives to clients
-
Unarec - Etudes et Chantiers
- Volunteer
2009 - 2009
Volunteer on site - Humanitarian mission, KarimunJawa, Indonesia (2009)
Unarec - Etudes et Chantiers
2009
Workcamp
● Teach English courses to children (12-14 years old)
● Build sanitary for the school
-
Alstom Transport
- Project Manager Assistant
2009 - 2010
ALSTOM Transport TIS Transit,
Project Manager Assistant, Paris, France
Assisted the project manager for Hong Kong train project
• Followed up budget forecast and controlled team performance
• Generated and analyzed performance forecasts with the account manager
• Assisted customers in selecting the most appropriate technical solution
• Supported and coordinated site teams (Paris, Shanghai and HK)
-
HandelsBanken
- Stagiaire
2008 - 2008
HandelsBanken,
Intern in Logistics Services, Stockholm, Sweden
• Implemented a new software for the optimization of the bank customer database
• Supported intern/extern users in terms of training and maintenance