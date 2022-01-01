Menu

Franck BENOIT

Paris-13E-Arrondissement

En résumé

I am a Software Validation Engineer with nearly twenty years of experience validating systems, authoring technical documentation, and serving as technical lead on key programs. I'm able to utilize my interpersonal and hands-on leadership skills to effectively coordinate cross-functional teams while overseeing testing and validation processes.

Mes compétences :
TFS
intégration
Sharepoint
Windows
Certification ISTQB - Niveau Fondation
Certification ISTQB - Niveau avancé "Analyste de T
FDA 21 CFR Part 820
Python

Entreprises

  • Capsule Technologie - Ingénieur Vérification & Validation

    Paris-13E-Arrondissement 2010 - maintenant Mission :
    * Validation de différentes fonctionnalités du logiciel.

    Réalisations :
    * Vérification de tests d'intégration et de non-régression
    * Rédaction de documents qualité associés (protocoles de vérification, rapports d'anomalies)

  • MENTOR GRAPHICS - Ingénieur Assurance Qualité

    Meudon la Forêt 2001 - 2009 Mission :
    * Validation du logiciel sur les aspects interface graphique et diagnostics, en environnement matriciel (équipes de développement réparties entre la France, les USA et l'Inde)

    Réalisations :
    * Conception, suivi et validation de tests d'intégration et de non-régression
    * Rédaction de documents qualité associés (plans de test, plans de validation, rapport d'anomalies)
    * Écriture des fichiers d'entrée des tests en langage VHDL, Verilog et Tcl/Tk.
    * Initiation de changements majeurs au niveau de la gestion des diagnostics :
    -> Normalisation de la matrice des codes retour d'erreurs pour chaque binaire dédié au diagnostic des pannes hardware des émulateurs Celaro™
    -> Participation à la création d'un nouveau logiciel dédié au diagnostics -en lieu et place de l'ensemble des binaires existants- pour les nouveaux émulateurs Veloce®
    * Création de la dénomination d'une nouvelle ligne d'émulateurs : Veloce®

  • DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE SYSTEMS - Ingénieur Systèmes electriques

    1998 - 2001 Mission :
    * Intégration des systèmes prototypes freinage et antiroulis dans les véhicules.

    Réalisations :
    * Implémentation d'une base de données fournisseurs permettant l'approvisionnement de connectique et de capteurs en quantité nécessaire, et en flux tendu.
    * Mise en place d'un stock de pièces de rechange pour pallier une éventuelle défaillance de composants du système antiroulis.
    * Rédaction de spécifications : capteurs, connectique.
    * Conception du schéma de faisceau electrique prototype
    * Validation electrique/electronique du système complet.
    * Support du client interne ou externe sur les aspects electrique/electronique du système prototype.

Formations

