Amelie JASPART

MELUN

Mes compétences :
Recherche clinique

Entreprises

  • HRA Pharma - Clinical Trial Coordinator

    2009 - maintenant Coordination of an international phase I to IV clinical trials including:
    - management of outsourcing (CRO, laboratory)
    - management of financial aspects
    - evaluation of human resources
    - quality control of clinical trials

  • HRA Pharma - Clinical Quality Officer

    2007 - maintenant - In charge of the quality of the R&D department including writing, validation of SOPs as well as , training of R&D staff to SOPs
    - Preparation of audits and inspections

  • HRA Pharma - Clinical Research Assistant

    2006 - 2008 - Monitoring of international phase I, II and II clinical trials in Women's health
    - Role in a phase III study including investigator’s meeting, initiation visits, monitoring in the UK (9 sites)
    - CRAs training for outsourcing (US)
    - Set up of monitoring tools
    - Use of eCRF
    - Initiation, monitoring and close-out visits of several phase I clinical trials (bioavailability and pharmacokinetic studies) including protocol writing, partnership selection
    - monitoring of a phase II clinical trial

