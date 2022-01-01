Amélie RIMBERT

2008 - 20086 months placement
• Setting up a global training program on Resins and Coatings technologies for the Application and Sales teams
• Analysis of the situation, definition of the training need and then execution of it
• Organizational skills (setting up materials, speakers, logistics)
• Communication skills (investigation and interviews within the different business unit, evaluation of commercially available training, finding and instructing the trainers)
International Paint, UK
- Trainee Development technologist
2006 - 200712 months placement
• Development technologist on a long term development project including the formulation of Marine Coatings and the testing of the structure properties
• Ability to work efficiently on a project and clearly communicate results
• Autonomy, rigour
• Total immersion of 12 months in a foreign company and a 6 people team
• Formulation software (Interform), evaluation of mechanical properties (flexural and compressive), enhancement/optimisation of a formulation
Cray Valley, France
- Trainee
2005 - 20053 months placement
Autonomous exploratory work in thixotropic resin synthesis field (high temperature synthesis of alkyds resins, polyamides and gelkyd resins)
Formations
Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Clermont-Ferrand (Clermont Ferrand)