Amélie RIMBERT

'S HERTOGENBOSCH

Coatings
Formulation
POLYMERS

Entreprises

  • DSM Neoresins+, The Netherlands - Trainee

    2008 - 2008 6 months placement
    • Setting up a global training program on Resins and Coatings technologies for the Application and Sales teams
    • Analysis of the situation, definition of the training need and then execution of it
    • Organizational skills (setting up materials, speakers, logistics)
    • Communication skills (investigation and interviews within the different business unit, evaluation of commercially available training, finding and instructing the trainers)

  • International Paint, UK - Trainee Development technologist

    2006 - 2007 12 months placement
    • Development technologist on a long term development project including the formulation of Marine Coatings and the testing of the structure properties
    • Ability to work efficiently on a project and clearly communicate results
    • Autonomy, rigour
    • Total immersion of 12 months in a foreign company and a 6 people team
    • Formulation software (Interform), evaluation of mechanical properties (flexural and compressive), enhancement/optimisation of a formulation

  • Cray Valley, France - Trainee

    2005 - 2005 3 months placement
    Autonomous exploratory work in thixotropic resin synthesis field (high temperature synthesis of alkyds resins, polyamides and gelkyd resins)

