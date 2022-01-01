André MAGRAS

After several years I've managed few teams and several projects in an international and competitive context. I've experienced the main challenges faced by an organization developing B2B products for the digital media market. How to capture customers’ needs? How to build a coherent and resilient technological roadmap and a corresponding product portfolio in line with future trends? How to foster innovation to remain competitive? How to manage customers’ decision pipeline up to contract signature? How my organization shall anticipate a market becoming mature? What are the key challenges facing the management when executing strategic plans? How to drive the change? And so forth …



I’ve then decided to broaden my horizon with an Executive MBA in 2013 at ESC Rennes and I continued to improve my strategic thinking. Which impacts will have different alternatives on internal and external stakeholders? How to do the best choice? How to define execution plans for marketing, finance, operations and HRM functions? How to take into account technological trends, CSR and cross-cultural teams? How to build sustainable business strategies?



In a competitive landscape, it is necessary to select appropriate market segments and build a portfolio of products that differentiate you from your competitors. But in a fast moving context, how can we adjust constantly the company to its environment? How to align regularly the products with its strategic customers?