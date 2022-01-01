Menu

André MAGRAS

CHANTEPIE

En résumé

After several years I've managed few teams and several projects in an international and competitive context. I've experienced the main challenges faced by an organization developing B2B products for the digital media market. How to capture customers’ needs? How to build a coherent and resilient technological roadmap and a corresponding product portfolio in line with future trends? How to foster innovation to remain competitive? How to manage customers’ decision pipeline up to contract signature? How my organization shall anticipate a market becoming mature? What are the key challenges facing the management when executing strategic plans? How to drive the change? And so forth …

I’ve then decided to broaden my horizon with an Executive MBA in 2013 at ESC Rennes and I continued to improve my strategic thinking. Which impacts will have different alternatives on internal and external stakeholders? How to do the best choice? How to define execution plans for marketing, finance, operations and HRM functions? How to take into account technological trends, CSR and cross-cultural teams? How to build sustainable business strategies?

In a competitive landscape, it is necessary to select appropriate market segments and build a portfolio of products that differentiate you from your competitors. But in a fast moving context, how can we adjust constantly the company to its environment? How to align regularly the products with its strategic customers?

  • Sustain Your Biz - Founder & Gerant

    CHANTEPIE 2013 - maintenant The capability for a company to build strategic plans while remaining agile will be a key asset for its future success. This is with this experience and this awareness of the company's challenges that I’ve founded "Sustain Your Biz" and that I'm starting a new venture.

    http://www.sustainyourbiz.com/

  • Technicolor - Project Manager to Agile Product Owner

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2011 - 2012 • Agile product owner for a digital TV core middleware team in an international development context on (Rennes, Indianapolis and China) for Telecom Italia in Italy.
    • Defining backlog jointly with marketing and R&D and responsible of R&D implementation.
    • As a manager I’ve performed the transition from waterfall to Agile of a project team of 30-40 people making a middleware in continuous integration for the BBC in UK.

  • Technicolor - Waterfall Project Manager and Team manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2004 - 2010 • 2010: Team building and management of IPTV customer teams and maintenance teams managing several projects in parallel with 3 projects managers for operators such as Orange, Telenor, RiksTV, Canal+, TopUpTV.
    • Setup SLAs for technical facts management and professional services.
    • 2009 Restructuring and customer crisis management for a portfolio of 3 PVR products for UK market. From risk of breach of contract to renegotiating, delivery and acceptance.
    • 2007: Double tuner-VOD decoder, 300MM, 12 people for Mexican market.
    • 2006: Development of a portfolio of 3 products Astro Asia /Sogecable, 350MM, 15 people Rennes/India, Production 150K.
    • 2004: Basic digital TV for Sogecable. 150MM, 14 people Rennes/Paris. Spain market. Production of 200K.
    • Suppliers’ management and transversal management of mechanical, hardware and drivers packages.

  • Thomson - Software development and integration leader

    Courbevoie 2000 - 2004 • 2000: Software development and integration leader on digital TV based on an outsourced and customized middleware (Open TV) for customers such as Technologies, Strong, Viasat, Viadigital.

  • Thomson - Concept design & competency center

    Courbevoie 1995 - 2000 • 1997: MPEG competency center team building for QoS & certification. Streams and tools development.
    • 1995: Concept design on MPEG audio / video decoding and display. Standards representative.

  • Alcatel - Concept design & RFPs

    Paris 1994 - 1995 • RFPs for Canal+ digital TV early decoders.
    • Concept design on MPEG decoding.

