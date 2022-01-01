Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Andre MIHALDINEC
Ajouter
Andre MIHALDINEC
MADRID
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Formations
Pôle Formation MIM
Strasbourg
1999 - 2001
Management International et Marketing
Réseau
Alexander PFAB
Alexandre THORN
Antoine PROUST
Fabrice LIENARD
Frédéric BUSSINET
Hamid DRICI
Jacques ZELTNER
Marie-Andrée TALLY
Sibylle VON DE FENN
Virginie MIHALDINEC