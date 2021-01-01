Andreas FUDER

IS Project Manager - IT Service Manager in an international environment



My source of motivation: Lead teams in a multicultural environment, federate internal and external resources, recognize contributions and value of the team members, generate motivation and work together to go farther, share a global vision.



My way of working: Having a customer and service oriented mindset, being receptive to user’s needs, providing appropriate answers, considering the general context, analytical and methodical in the execution of tasks, being adaptable and open minded, looking for improvement and promote change.





Specific competencies:

Team management in an international environment.

IT service management based on ITIL.

Mixed service delivery channels including near-shore and off-shore.

Project management methodology based on PMI.

SAP R/3 modules SD et MM.

SAP archiving and business document processes.