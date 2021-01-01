Andreas FUDER

Menu

En résumé

IS Project Manager - IT Service Manager in an international environment

My source of motivation: Lead teams in a multicultural environment, federate internal and external resources, recognize contributions and value of the team members, generate motivation and work together to go farther, share a global vision.

My way of working: Having a customer and service oriented mindset, being receptive to user’s needs, providing appropriate answers, considering the general context, analytical and methodical in the execution of tasks, being adaptable and open minded, looking for improvement and promote change.


Specific competencies:
Team management in an international environment.
IT service management based on ITIL.
Mixed service delivery channels including near-shore and off-shore.
Project management methodology based on PMI.
SAP R/3 modules SD et MM.
SAP archiving and business document processes.

Entreprises

  • Air Liquide - IS Project Manager - BIS Europe FI/CO - Procurement department at Air Liquide

    Paris 2016 - maintenant Deployment of new e-Procurement solution in Europe

  • Air Liquide - IS Project Manager - ERP deployment for AL Russia

    Paris 2013 - 2016 Project for ERP deployment in Air Liquide Russia (iAladin solution)
    Project Manager BIS Eastern Europe

  • Air Liquide - IT Service Team Manager

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Service Team Manager
    For the European IS/IT platform ALSEIS.
    International team management for the maintenance of shared European applications. Management of European and Indian service providers.
    Since May 2009

    Main missions / teams :
    Interfaces / EAI-ESB : Design and implementation of interface flows between applications; user support and flow monitoring; EAI-ESB middleware administration.
    EDI / B2B: Design and implementation of B2B flows between Air Liquide’s customers and vendors (namely e-Invoicing); user support and management of EDI partners and platforms.
    Archiving and business document flows: Design and implementation of document flows and electronic archiving with respect to legal requirements.
    Developments: Management of development sub-contractors (mainly SAP and EAI-ESB) and quality control.

  • Air Liquide - IS Project Manager

    Paris 2006 - 2009 For the European IS/IT platform ALSEIS.
    Main missions :
    Project SAP Mobile Maintenance : Implementation and deployment of SAP’s MAM solution within the European SAP landscape.
    Project MOTAL: Implementation and deployment of the plant maintenance planning tool MRS integrated in SAP R/3.
    Project GIT : Design and implementation of an extranet application for the administration of medical treatments in Air Liquide’s medical subsidiary in Spain; interfaced with SAP R/3.

  • Air Liquide - IT Designer – European Project OPERA

    Paris 2001 - 2006 Project OPERA: European business model and IT tools around SAP R/3 for the Air Liquide group in Europe.

    Main missions :
    Project Manager Archiving: Jan. 2004 to Sept. 2006.
    Mission: Chose and implement an archiving solution for business documents and SAP R/3 data within the Opera landscape; deployment in the European affiliates.
    Interface & Conversion manager: June 2001 to December 2003.
    Mission: During the Opera deployment projects, assure the technical coordination of the data conversion and the interfaces between SAP, core applications and legacy applications.

  • ATOS Origin - INEXIS Conseil - Consultant SD/MM on SAP/R3

    1999 - 2001 Various missions on SAP R/3 deployment and maintenance projects

    Main missions :
    DATA MEDIA (Wholesaler of data storage equipment and media).

    COMASEC (Industrial company specialized in personal protective equipment).

    KOBA (specialist in marketing message routing and mass mailing).
    Specific competencies:
    SAP R/3 modules SD and MM.

  • Heraeus - IT Manager - Project Manager for SAP/R3 implementation

    Villebon-sur-Yvette 1992 - 1999 Implementation, administration and maintenance of an ERP solution and the IT infrastructure.
    Negotiation with IT providers and contract follow-up.
    User support.
    IT Project Manager for SAP/R3 implementation
    Deployment of SAP R/3 from October 1996 until August 1999 with the help of head quarter’s IT department and a French SAP integrator.
    Modules deployed: FI, CO, SD, MM.
    Management of a team of consultants.
    Design, customizing, tests, change management, go-live.

  • SOCS - IT Analyst – Developer

    1990 - 1992 Implementation, customizing, evolution of SOCS’s software solutions within insurance companies.
    Development of custom applications.
    Analysis and data conversion.
    Tests and user training.

    Main mission :
    ALLIANZ: Deployment of modules for life insurance contract administration.

