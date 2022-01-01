Andrew TINSLEY

-
Fujitsu
- Chief Technology Officer
Asnières sur Seine
2007 - maintenant
I am a member of a team of CTOs operating within Fujitsu's Business Application Services.
-
Xansa
- Senior Solutions Architect
2006 - 2007
-
IBM
- BA & IT Architect
Bois-Colombes
1995 - 2006
-
Abbey
- Training Consultant
1990 - 1995
-
Northamptonshire County Council - Duston Upper School
- Teacher of Physics
1989 - 1990
-
Northamptonshire County Council - Roade School
- Teacher of Physics
1981 - 1988
-
Buckinghamshire County Council - Denbigh School
- Science Teacher
1978 - 1981