Menu

Andrew TINSLEY

Asnières sur Seine

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Valence dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Fujitsu - Chief Technology Officer

    Asnières sur Seine 2007 - maintenant I am a member of a team of CTOs operating within Fujitsu's Business Application Services.

  • Xansa - Senior Solutions Architect

    2006 - 2007

  • IBM - BA & IT Architect

    Bois-Colombes 1995 - 2006

  • Abbey - Training Consultant

    1990 - 1995

  • Northamptonshire County Council - Duston Upper School - Teacher of Physics

    1989 - 1990

  • Northamptonshire County Council - Roade School - Teacher of Physics

    1981 - 1988

  • Buckinghamshire County Council - Denbigh School - Science Teacher

    1978 - 1981

Formations

  • SOUTH BANK UNIVERSITY (London)

    London 1992 - 1994 HRD

    Human Resources Department

  • Open University (Milton Keynes)

    Milton Keynes 1979 - 1982 Maths Science and Technology

  • College Of St Mark & St John (Plymouth)

    Plymouth 1975 - 1978 Education

    Degree awarded by Exeter University

Réseau