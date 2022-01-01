Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Anne-Laure TASSIN
Ajouter
Anne-Laure TASSIN
Strasbourg
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Lidl France
- Responsable logistique préparation
Strasbourg
2015 - 2016
Editions Atlas
- Responsable logistique
Paris
2007 - 2015
Jeulin
- Gestionnaire de stocks
Evreux cedex
2001 - 2007
Formations
Université Reims Champagne Ardenne Master LGF
Reims
maintenant
Réseau
Amine BARAKAT
André MULLET
Cathy HAUTOT
Chrystelle VIDAMMENT
Fabien PELLERIN
Fanny PARFUS
Godin VIRGINIE
Pascale ZOUAOUA
Stephane BINDER
Thierry DOLIGÉ