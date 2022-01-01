Menu

Anne LENGLIN

Limoges

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Gestion
Reporting
Management
Comptabilité

Entreprises

  • DEKRA Industrial SAS - Responsable Administrative Agence PACA

    Limoges 2012 - maintenant

  • CENISIS - Attachée de Direction

    2009 - 2009

  • ARCHIPLUS SARL, LILLE - Responsable Administrative et Financière

    2004 - 2008

  • PARKER PEN Ltd - Newhaven - Royaume Uni - Analyste Supply Chain Senior

    2000 - 2002

  • The GILLETTE Company - Boston - Etats Unis - Responsable des prévisions de ventes et approvisionnements

    1996 - 2000

  • Waterman SA, PARIS - Forecasting Manager France/Benelux

    1991 - 1996

Formations

Réseau