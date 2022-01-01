Retail
Anne LENGLIN
Anne LENGLIN
Limoges
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Gestion
Reporting
Management
Comptabilité
Entreprises
DEKRA Industrial SAS
- Responsable Administrative Agence PACA
Limoges
2012 - maintenant
CENISIS
- Attachée de Direction
2009 - 2009
ARCHIPLUS SARL, LILLE
- Responsable Administrative et Financière
2004 - 2008
PARKER PEN Ltd - Newhaven - Royaume Uni
- Analyste Supply Chain Senior
2000 - 2002
The GILLETTE Company - Boston - Etats Unis
- Responsable des prévisions de ventes et approvisionnements
1996 - 2000
Waterman SA, PARIS
- Forecasting Manager France/Benelux
1991 - 1996
Formations
IAE De Lille
Lille
2002 - 2003
DESS CAAE
Institut D'Administration Des Entreprises IAE - CAAE
Lille
2002 - 2003
IAE
Lille
2002 - 2003
FORCOMEX (Roubaix)
Roubaix
1989 - 1990
Commerce International
Université Catholique De Lille ESAD
Lille
1987 - 1990
Réseau
Albert PINO
Anne-Charlotte PIOU
Dominique ULVOAS
Françoise NOIRET
Guillaume VILLETARD
Joëlle BRETON
Marc-Antoine DELOBEL
Nadège ASTIER
Sandrine DAQUIN
Vanessa LEBLOND