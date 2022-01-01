Anne LETSCHER

Actuellement en 3ème année du Programme Grande Ecole de l'EM Strasbourg en spécialité marketing en apprentissage, j’ai pour objectif de construire mon projet professionnel dans le domaine du marketing produit B2C.
Mes compétences :
Phoning
Prospection commerciale
Communication
Relance client
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
SEM
SEO
Analyse de données
Adobe InDesign
Relationnel
Webmarketing
Adobe Illustrator
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
Design graphique
Trade marketing
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing stratégique
Marketing