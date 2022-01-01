Menu

Anne LETSCHER

STRASBOURG

En résumé

Actuellement en 3ème année du Programme Grande Ecole de l'EM Strasbourg en spécialité marketing en apprentissage, j’ai pour objectif de construire mon projet professionnel dans le domaine du marketing produit B2C.

Mes compétences :
Phoning
Prospection commerciale
Communication
Relance client
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
SEM
SEO
Analyse de données
Adobe InDesign
Relationnel
Webmarketing
Adobe Illustrator
Microsoft Excel
Adobe Photoshop
Design graphique
Trade marketing
Marketing opérationnel
Marketing stratégique
Marketing

Entreprises

  • SNCF - Chef de Produit Junior TGV

    2016 - maintenant ■ Réalisation du Tableau de Bord Commercial mensuel de l'Axe Est
    ■ Suivi de l'offre avec analyse des indicateurs clefs et études marketing
    ■ Etude du profil de la clientèle par type de train
    ■ Contribution au pricing et de la stratégie de yield management
    ■ Analyses du CA, du trafic et du panier moyen des différents trains
    ■ Réalisations d’études ponctuelles avec élaboration de différents documents commerciaux

  • Pierre Lannier - Assistante Chargée de Webmarketing

    2016 - 2016 ■ Rédaction de fiches produits, d’articles de blogs et de contenu marketing
    ■ Création de bannières web, prise de photos et retouches des produits
    ■ Marketing direct avec création et envoi d’e-mailing aux clients B2B
    ■ Community management avec gestion des réseaux sociaux
    ■ Participation au lancement du site e-commerce et optimisation du contenu SEO

  • Orange - Assistante Chargée d'Actions Commerciales

    Paris 2015 - 2015 ■ Pilotage, déploiement et suivi d’opérations commerciales régionales B2C
    ■ Analyses et présentations des bilans des opérations commerciales
    ■ Création de visuels print/digital et brief aux prestataires
    ■ Community management pour 8 pages Facebook et création de jeux concours
    ■ Marketing direct avec création et envoi d’e-mailing et sms aux clients B2C

  • EUROSPI Communication - Assistante Chef de Publicité

    2014 - 2014 ■ Phoning (prospection, relance) et gestion d’une base de données clients
    ■ Réflexion sur éléments de communication et e-mailing
    ■ Classement et tri, réponse à un appel d'offre

  • CIC - Conseillère d'Accueil (Juillet 2012, Juillet 2013, Septembre 2014)

    Paris 2014 - 2014 ■ Accueil clientèle, gestion des appels, prise de rendez-vous
    ■ Virements, gestion CB/chéquiers, gestion assurances scolaires, délivrance de fonds
    ■ Numérisation justificatifs, mise à jour des coordonnées clients, gestion du courrier

  • Cora - Employée Commerciale - Rayon textile et chaussures

    Croissy-Beaubourg 2013 - 2013 ■ Mise en rayon, agencement, visibilité des produits, mise en place de l'affichage promotionnel
    ■ Gestion des stocks, étiquetage réception colis, agencement dans l'entrepôt

Formations

Réseau