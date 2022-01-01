Menu

Anne-Lise DENEUVE

BEAUNE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Excel
Word
Powerpoint
Paie
Droit social

Entreprises

  • FREUDENBERG - ADMINISTRATEUR PAYES

    2010 - maintenant

  • Leoni Wiring Systems France - Valeo ECS - Labinal - CFCA - RRH LACANCHE - RESP ADM DU PERSONNEL - COMPTABLE

    1993 - 2009

Formations

Réseau