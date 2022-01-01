Retail
Anne-Lise DENEUVE
Anne-Lise DENEUVE
BEAUNE
Mes compétences :
Excel
Word
Powerpoint
Paie
Droit social
Entreprises
FREUDENBERG
- ADMINISTRATEUR PAYES
2010 - maintenant
Leoni Wiring Systems France - Valeo ECS - Labinal - CFCA
- RRH LACANCHE - RESP ADM DU PERSONNEL - COMPTABLE
1993 - 2009
Formations
Université Le Havre
Le Havre
1989 - 1991
FINANCES COMPTABILITE
Réseau
Alexia BOULY
Audrey BELLUZ
Baptiste JOTTRAS
Caroline SIMON-DUCERF
Christophe RAUDOT
Hélène HERNIE
Laure OTTAVY
Maud CEDILE
Sandra GILARDOT
Sébastien RIVET