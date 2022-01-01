Retail
Anne-Lise MENU
Anne-Lise MENU
Colombes
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Product Owner
Workforce Management
Scrum
Chef de produit
Entreprises
Holy-Dis
- Chef de produits
Colombes
2007 - maintenant
Holy-Dis
- Conducteur de projet nouveaux produits
Colombes
2005 - 2007
Holy-Dis
- Consultante Hot-Line
Colombes
2003 - 2005
Holy-Dis
- Consultante formatrice en WFM
Colombes
2000 - 2003
Infomil
- Formatrice spécialisée en système d'encaissement
Toulouse
1998 - 2000
ADS ANKER
- Formatrice spécialisée en système d'encaissement
1997 - 1998
SUPERCLUB
- Assistante du responsable
1994 - 1997
Electrolux
- Vente en porte à porte
Senlis
1993 - 1994
Vente en porte à porte d'électroménager.
Formations
Wall Street Institute
La Défense Paris
2003 - 2004
Advanced Stage Milestome III – Level XV
ESPAS TECOBIO (Lille)
Lille
1991 - 1993
Réseau
Anthony COUILBAULT
Dupe LOÏC
Frédéric TOULLEC
Gaël CELLIER
Philippe BINETRUY
Rémy TAPPERO
Sébastien GROSSET
Soufiane EL GRAOUI