Anne-Lise MENU

Colombes

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Product Owner
Workforce Management
Scrum
Chef de produit

Entreprises

  • Holy-Dis - Chef de produits

    Colombes 2007 - maintenant

  • Holy-Dis - Conducteur de projet nouveaux produits

    Colombes 2005 - 2007

  • Holy-Dis - Consultante Hot-Line

    Colombes 2003 - 2005

  • Holy-Dis - Consultante formatrice en WFM

    Colombes 2000 - 2003

  • Infomil - Formatrice spécialisée en système d'encaissement

    Toulouse 1998 - 2000

  • ADS ANKER - Formatrice spécialisée en système d'encaissement

    1997 - 1998

  • SUPERCLUB - Assistante du responsable

    1994 - 1997

  • Electrolux - Vente en porte à porte

    Senlis 1993 - 1994 Vente en porte à porte d'électroménager.

Formations

  • Wall Street Institute

    La Défense Paris 2003 - 2004 Advanced Stage Milestome III – Level XV

  • ESPAS TECOBIO (Lille)

    Lille 1991 - 1993

