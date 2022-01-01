Menu

Anne-Lise POINT

Asnières-sur-Seine

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Trade marketing
Management
Marketing opérationnel
Biens de grande consommation
Key account management

Entreprises

  • Procter & Gamble - Directeur du category Management

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2012 - maintenant

  • Procter & Gamble - Account Executive for Auchan Group, Fabric & Home Care

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2009 - 2011 In charge of 80MM€ TO (30% of P&G business) & 10MM€ budget / Management of 1 report

    Missions:
    - Lead yearly negotiations with Eurochan (Auchan, Simply, Chronodrive, Auchan Drive, Auchan direct) for Laundry, Softeners, Home and Air care
    - Define and negotiate assortment for Ariel, Dash, Gama, Lenor, M. Propre, Antikal, Swiffer, Febreze brands
    - Sell breakthrough innovation launches (Ariel Compaction, Febreze candles…), successful management of Ambipur acquisition
    - Promotion negotiation for feature and display shares on these 4 categories
    Key results:
    - Over the 3 year period: TO ix 120, volume ix 110, share of sku ix 112, and display share ix 200
    - Yearly agreement signed end December for two years in a row
    - Specific co promotion negotiated and implemented for Auchan on sustainability theme (“Friendly Future”)

  • Procter & Gamble - Retail Unit Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2006 - 2009 In charge of 170 MM€ TO (10% of P&G business) / Management of 9 sales representatives

    Missions:
    - In charge of 220 stores covering all French banners (Auchan, Cora, Leclerc, Carrefour, Système U…)
    - Define business priorities for the team (turnover, weighted distribution, share of shelf, promotional target, share of display)
    - Management: recruitment, training on selling techniques
    Key results:
    - Team results consistently within top 3 out of 15
    - 4 sales representatives promoted, 1 laid off

  • Procter & Gamble - Field Priority Manager

    Asnières-sur-Seine 2005 - 2006 Responsible for new Communication process implementation in the context of merge between P&G and Gillette companies

    Missions:
    - Analyze and define information transmission to the field in the context of merge between P&G and Gillette companies
    - Training 120 sales representatives to the new process
    Key results:
    - New field process implemented with 100% of selling documents available / Whole sales force trained during March 05 integration meeting

  • Gillette - Sales Representative

    2004 - 2005 Responsible for 35 stores in Metz geographic area (Carrefour, Leclerc, Auchan, Géant, Cora)

    - Develop Turnover through national business plan execution as well as negotiation of local opportunities
    - Excellence in execution: promotional in store theatralizations, shelf recommendations and focus on WD

Formations

Réseau