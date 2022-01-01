Anne-Lise POINT

Mes compétences :
Négociation commerciale
Trade marketing
Management
Marketing opérationnel
Biens de grande consommation
Key account management
Entreprises
Procter & Gamble
- Directeur du category Management
Asnières-sur-Seine2012 - maintenant
Procter & Gamble
- Account Executive for Auchan Group, Fabric & Home Care
Asnières-sur-Seine2009 - 2011In charge of 80MM€ TO (30% of P&G business) & 10MM€ budget / Management of 1 report
Missions:
- Lead yearly negotiations with Eurochan (Auchan, Simply, Chronodrive, Auchan Drive, Auchan direct) for Laundry, Softeners, Home and Air care
- Define and negotiate assortment for Ariel, Dash, Gama, Lenor, M. Propre, Antikal, Swiffer, Febreze brands
- Sell breakthrough innovation launches (Ariel Compaction, Febreze candles…), successful management of Ambipur acquisition
- Promotion negotiation for feature and display shares on these 4 categories
Key results:
- Over the 3 year period: TO ix 120, volume ix 110, share of sku ix 112, and display share ix 200
- Yearly agreement signed end December for two years in a row
- Specific co promotion negotiated and implemented for Auchan on sustainability theme (“Friendly Future”)
Procter & Gamble
- Retail Unit Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine2006 - 2009In charge of 170 MM€ TO (10% of P&G business) / Management of 9 sales representatives
Missions:
- In charge of 220 stores covering all French banners (Auchan, Cora, Leclerc, Carrefour, Système U…)
- Define business priorities for the team (turnover, weighted distribution, share of shelf, promotional target, share of display)
- Management: recruitment, training on selling techniques
Key results:
- Team results consistently within top 3 out of 15
- 4 sales representatives promoted, 1 laid off
Procter & Gamble
- Field Priority Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine2005 - 2006Responsible for new Communication process implementation in the context of merge between P&G and Gillette companies
Missions:
- Analyze and define information transmission to the field in the context of merge between P&G and Gillette companies
- Training 120 sales representatives to the new process
Key results:
- New field process implemented with 100% of selling documents available / Whole sales force trained during March 05 integration meeting
Gillette
- Sales Representative
2004 - 2005Responsible for 35 stores in Metz geographic area (Carrefour, Leclerc, Auchan, Géant, Cora)
- Develop Turnover through national business plan execution as well as negotiation of local opportunities
- Excellence in execution: promotional in store theatralizations, shelf recommendations and focus on WD