Thierry VERNE

-
Lindt & Sprüngli
- Sales Director (member of French executive committee)
PARIS
2015 - maintenant
- Sales Director of Lindt & Sprungli France / Value sales 450M€
- Management of all channels for France : Modern Trade (GMS), Export and out of Home (Impulse, BtoB, E-commerce)
- Management of sales force, account management and trade marketing teams (190 people)
- Member of Executive Committee
-
Amazon com
- Senior Category Leader, Baby & Pets
Paris Cedex
2013 - 2015
- Lead the Baby & Pets Business Unit for Amazon.fr SAS with responsibility of the full P&L
- Manage a multi functional team in charge of online customer experience, digital marketing, merchandising, purchasing, pricing and supply chain.
- Category strategy definition and plans implementation
-
Procter & Gamble
- Associate Director - Commercial strategy and category management Leader for France
Asnières-sur-Seine
2012 - 2013
Management of all category managers - trade marketers at P&G France (45 people of which 10 direct reports)
Management, Design, Alignment, Deployment of P&G corporate commercial strategy (Go to Market strategy, innovation, promotions, merchandising, pricing)
-
Procter & Gamble
- Corporate Market, Strategy and Planning - Group Manager
Asnières-sur-Seine
2010 - 2012
In charge of the Commercial strategy.
Design, deployment and team coordination of the France 2012 Go to Market Commercial Strategy for all P&G brands, all customers.
- in charge of Initiatives and promotional corporate guidelines, processes and best practices deployment
- Lead process of Profit Scorecarding & Reviews
- Lead Senior Account Executives Network
- Coordination of Category Managers
-
Procter & Gamble
- Chef de groupe Marketing, Duracell & Pringles
Asnières-sur-Seine
2009 - 2010
- Marketing & Category management Group Manager : Batteries & Snacks Business Leader both on Above and Below the Line
- Above the Line : Lead Marketing strategy and plans (product initiatives launch plans, Trial & loyalty plans, communication, TV, Digital, Prints....)
- Below the line : Lead Category management strategies and plans (Merchandising, pricing and promo strategies), commercial strategy on Duracell for all channels (Food, multi specialists, wholesalers, e-commerce)
- Brief agencies and launch of an external salesforce dedicated to Pringles (20 salesreps)
- Manage 8 people : 3 Assistant Brand Managers, 4 category managers et 1 Assistant
- Turn Over : 160 Millions €
-
Procter & Gamble
- Directeur d'Enseigne GMS
Asnières-sur-Seine
2007 - 2009
- Handle Business, strategic alignment and commercial negotiation with Provera group (Cora, Match, Francap, UCA) and Schlecker with head buyers and buying group managers.
- Lead deployment of Joint Business Plans for all P&G brands in FMCG (Ariel, Dash, Gama, Swiffer, M. Propre, Pampers, Always, Alldays, Tampax, Gillette, Oral B, Pantene, Head & Shoulders, Pringles..)
- Develop strategic projects with customers (CRM, Multi Brand commercial initiatives, Co-marketing plans, Scorecarding)
- Manage 4 Account Executives, 2 Trainees et 1 Assistant
Turn Over : 100 Millions €
-
Procter & Gamble
- Category Manager, Oral Care France
Asnières-sur-Seine
2005 - 2007
- Responsible for Oral Care category in France (Fixodent, Crest, Fluocaril, Parogencyl) for all channels (Food, Pharmacy & Parapharmacy)
- Create Trade Marketing and "below the line" strategies and plans. In charge of promotional, pricing, assortment and merchandising strategies
- Responsible for Trade Marketing and Commercial strategy during the hand over with Sanofi in Sept 2005 following Fluocaril acquisition.
- New Pharmacy salesforce launch in Sept 2006 (40 salesreps)
- Training and coaching of Account Executives and Salesforces (Food: 70 salesreps / Pharmacy : 40)
Turn Over : 50 Millions €
-
Procter & Gamble
- Responsable Compte Clé - Hygiène Féminine, Alimentaire et Boissons
Asnières-sur-Seine
2003 - 2005
- Key Account Manager & Category Manager dedicated to Carrefour Group, in charge of 3 categories : Feminine care (Always, Alldays, Tampax/ 40 MM€), salted snacks (Pringles/ 15 MM€), Beverages (Sunny Delight / 15 MM€)
1. Key Account Manager : responsible for yearly commercial negotiations and Joint Business Planning (line up, features..) with Carrefour buyers
2. Category manager: in charge of developing category sales with Carrefour Marketing counterparts via Market review, assortment recommendation, amplification plan for product and commercial initiatitive launches, merchandising projects, joint projects, Co marketing and differentiated plans.
-
Procter and Gamble
- Responsable du développement des ventes (Auvergne)
Asnières-sur-Seine
2001 - 2003
- In charge of Auvergne area (center of France)
- All P&G brands ( Procter & Gamble (Ariel, Dash, Vizir, Bonux, M. Propre, Always, Alldays, Tampax, Pampers, Ace, Swiffer, Pantene, Head and shoulders, Pringles, Sunny Delight)
- 50 Hypermarket / supermarket handled - Turn Over : 15 Millions €
-
AGF groupe ALLIANZ
- Financial advisor
1997 - 1999
Financial Advisor - Sales representative, AGF-Allianz, Clermont-Ferrand (63)
Manage a portfolio of 250 customers
Sell Financial products