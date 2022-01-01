Retail
Anne Lise ROBERT
Anne Lise ROBERT
Paris La Défense cedex
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Egencia FR
- TEAM LEADER
Paris La Défense cedex
2011 - maintenant
EGENCIA
- CONSEILLER VOYAGES AFFAIRES
Paris La Défense cedex
2003 - 2011
HAVAS AMERICAN EXPRESS
- CONSEILLER VOYAGES
Suresnes
2003 - 2003
Air France
- BILLETISTE AFFAIRES
Roissy CDG
2001 - 2001
Formations
ESCAET (Ecole Supérieure De Commerce Et D'Administration Des Entreprises Du Tourisme)
Aix En Provence
2002 - 2003
Réseau
Agnes WITTMANN
Christophe COULOUVRAT
Ingrid RANSON
Joelle CHARPENTIER
Lead Generation Team EGENCIA
Michael COHEN
Samuel DUPONT
Séverine PESCHET
Valerie GONZALEZ
Yann GAZON