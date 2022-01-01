Anne-Lise SABADIE

Post graduation in ESCP Europe French Business School, with Marketing MBA
10 year experience in Marketing and Business Development:
1) Marketing > senior operational and strategic positions in Yves Rocher and The Coca-Cola Company
2) Business Development > Dubai based Retail expertise with GCC roll-out plans for renowned worldwide brands and concepts
Strong leadership with demonstrated capability in achieving ambitious results in complex and international environments
Specialties: Strategy (Innovation & Media), Business Development, Leadership, Management (cross functional and direct), Negotiation and International Business
Mes compétences :
Marketing stratégique
Marketing opérationnel
Innovation produit
Communication
Management
International business development
Marketing