Anne-Lise SABADIE

DUBAI

En résumé

Post graduation in ESCP Europe French Business School, with Marketing MBA

10 year experience in Marketing and Business Development:
1) Marketing > senior operational and strategic positions in Yves Rocher and The Coca-Cola Company
2) Business Development > Dubai based Retail expertise with GCC roll-out plans for renowned worldwide brands and concepts

Strong leadership with demonstrated capability in achieving ambitious results in complex and international environments

Specialties: Strategy (Innovation & Media), Business Development, Leadership, Management (cross functional and direct), Negotiation and International Business

Mes compétences :
Marketing stratégique
Marketing opérationnel
Innovation produit
Communication
Management
International business development
Marketing

Entreprises

  • Marka PJSC - Business Development Manager

    2014 - maintenant 1) Marka is the first UAE public joint stock company focused on the fast growing Retail sector. Incorporated with a capital of Dhs 500 million and headquartered in Dubai, Marka is a premier Retail operator targeting the mid-to-high and luxury segments.

    2) Signature of GCC Franchise Agreements for Fashion, Hospitality and Sports verticals > Essentiel Antwerp, Laurel, Weill, Sonia by Sonia Rykiel, Carven, Dinh Van, City Chic, Harper's Bazaar Cafe, UEFA Champions League

    3) Strong relationships with main developers > opening of 18 locations by 2017 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

    4) Close relationships with internal stakeholders to operate the brands (Retail Operations, Buying & Merchandising, PR & Marketing)

  • Ginza Retail Group - Dubai based company - Fashion and F&B Business Development Manager

    2012 - 2014 1) Shaping of Business Development vision with associated BPs for Fashion (Nina Ricci, Zadig & Voltaire, Paule Ka, Herve Leger, Weill) and F&B (Vogue cafe, Serafina, European Michelin stars chefs) branches

    2) New opportunities identification (new brands / concepts / products / locations) and setting of profitable business models to catch them (financial and P&Ls analysis)

    3) Negotiation and strong relationships with Malls managements and brands principals to settle efficiently Business Development strategy

    4) Optimization of key initiatives (Marketing, PR, Retail etc...) to ensure best results and focus for the brands operated by Ginza Retail Group in GCC

  • The Coca-Cola Company - Senior Brand Manager

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2009 - 2011 1) New Opportunities Brand Manager: new growth opportunities identification (new markets / new trends), followed by strategic recommendations to catch them (brand launch / brand extensions)

    2) Minute Maid & Nestea Brand Manager: Business Plan elaboration, Innovation process (Limon & Nada 5 Sku's sub-range development and launch), Media plan building and optimization (2,4M€ of Media Inv.), Points of Sales programs execution

  • The Coca-Cola Company - Brand Highlight Project Manager

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2007 - 2009 1) Brand Highlights building, ie high visibility thematic activations (around Sports, Music, Fashion, Christmas) to recruit or develop loyalty => lead of 13 Brand Highlights

    2) Understanding of brands strategy to recommend the best activations concepts and contact points (Media, PR, experiential, digital and POS), and execute the most efficient plans

    3) Assets / partnerships recommendation and negotiations to build strong brands territories: focus on fashion for Coca-Cola light with Nathalie Rykiel / Karl Lagerfeld

    4) As the senior member of the team, key role to spread the brand highlight expertise (ROI management with post-tests learnings) and direct management of one person

  • GfK - Electronic Market Analyst

    Suresnes 2005 - 2006 1) Deep analysis of distributors data to answer specific Marketing issues, oral presentations to clients

    2) Management of a client portfolio (1M€)

  • Yves Rocher - Skincare Junior Brand Manager

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2003 - 2004 1) Innovation process for the development of a new men skincare range (brand name, range architecture, formulas, new VIS and claims)

    2) Contribution to strategic recommendations for the first anti-aging brand (80M€ turnover) of the group such as positioning, range extensions and concepts proposals

  • Chanel - Sales Assistant

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2002 - 2002 1) Selective selling methods learning; specific knowledge on Chanel offer structure

    2) Immersion in one of the most iconic French Maisons (history, codes, savoir faire) and analysis of the International luxury landscape

Formations

  • ESCP Europe

    Paris 2001 - 2005 Semester in Rome at LUISS (Italian Business School)

