Olivier LE GARLANTEZEC

Deputy General Manager of DigitasLBi and Managing Director of Phonevalley, my mission is to help clients deliver better products, services and business processes through digitalization.



_ Executive, with 20 years of experience in blue chip industries (FMCG & Telecom_Internet_Media), and Digital Agencies.

_ Proven track record of driving Marketing/Communication/Digital strategies,

and driving profitable growth, restructuring business, leading performing teams and developing partnerships.

_ Creative, business oriented, combining strategy and operationnal execution. I’m committed to drive digital transformation.

_ I have been fortunate to work with great clients from multiple industries, including: Automotive, FMCG, Tourism and Hospitality, Luxury Goods, Cosmetics, Retail, Entertainment, Financial Services, Consumer Electronics and Media.

_ Digital addict, I discovered Internet back in 1993, developped my first eCommerce site in 1996, my first Mobile site in 2003, created my facebook account in 2006 and threw my Palm for my first iPhone in 2007!



Skills :

Marketing, Communication, Digital / Online Marketing, Mobile, e-Commerce, Advertising & Integrated Marketing Communication Campaigns, Media and Connection planning, User Experience, CRM, Social Media



Mes compétences :

Publicité

Direction générale

Communication

Marketing

Mobile marketing

Communication online

Stratégie digitale

Finance