Trilingual, used to work in a multi-tasks environment, I am recognized for my strong communication skills, ability to deliver, cost focused, and customer oriented.

My role as a European Travel Manager at Johnson Controls (155000 employees, 40 billion $ turnover) has covered most areas of Travel Management: consolidation of countries to one single TMC, selection and implementation of an online booking tool for EMEA perimeter, analysis of data and cost savings recommendations, launch of global RFPs leading to major savings, and negotiation of new contracts.



Looking forward to meeting you,

Anne Madec