Anne MADEC

Colombes

En résumé

Trilingual, used to work in a multi-tasks environment, I am recognized for my strong communication skills, ability to deliver, cost focused, and customer oriented.
My role as a European Travel Manager at Johnson Controls (155000 employees, 40 billion $ turnover) has covered most areas of Travel Management: consolidation of countries to one single TMC, selection and implementation of an online booking tool for EMEA perimeter, analysis of data and cost savings recommendations, launch of global RFPs leading to major savings, and negotiation of new contracts.

Looking forward to meeting you,
Anne Madec

Entreprises

  • Johnson Controls - Travel Manager E.M.E.A.

    Colombes 2008 - maintenant Gestion d'un budget de 70M€, périmètre de 42 pays, 130 sites environ,
    - Audit du périmètre européen, identification des besoins locaux, qualification des écarts, et fonction support à tous les clients internes (base de 30000 voyageurs),
    - Management et coordination du réseau d'agence de voyages sur tout le périmètre, suivi des indicateurs de performance, mise en place d'un plan d'action dans le cas de SLA non rempli,
    - Renégociation des accords, lancement d'appels d'offres monde (aérien, hôtel, location de voiture): 460K€ d'économies réalisées par an,
    - Etudes ad-hoc de gains de coûts à la demande du Top Management des Business Units. Mise en place des tableaux de bord,
    Nouveaux projets:
    - Négociation du contrat d'agence de voyages pour périmètre européen, benchmarking de l'offre, 95% des demandes de révision acceptées,
    - Consolidation des pays "offline" sur un seul réseau d'agence de voyages (passage de 4 à 20 pays consolidés),
    - Paramétrage pour mise en place d'un outil de processus d'autorisation de voyages,
    - Sélection et implémentation d'un outil de réservation en ligne (retour sur investissement supérieur à 1M€),
    - Prise en charge du change management pour tous les projets pré-cités

  • Europcar International - INternational Key Account Manager

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2006 - 2008 • Gain d’un compte de €3 million la première année et déploiement du contrat sur 40 pays.
    • Développement d’un portefeuille de très grands comptes internationaux, portefeuille de 30 M€ annuels, J. Controls, Nestlé, Siemens, Caterpillar, Dow Chemical, Michelin, …
    • Animation du réseau de Key Account Managers Nationaux
    • Augmentation de +8% du CA (+3% au dessus de l’objectif)

  • Europcar International - International Sales Coordinator

    Montigny-le-Bretonneux 2002 - 2006 • Interface Europe unique pour les comptes multinationaux B2B, hors comptes nommés
    • Qualification, recommandations, gestion des prix spéciaux,
    • Qualification et réponse aux appels d’offre européens, support aux Key Account Managers,
    • Refonte des process et des outils depuis qualification des appels d’offres à l’implémentation du compte au niveau mondial, en vue de la qualification ISO du Département des Ventes (réussie)

