Anne-Marie CHAILLEUX

Mes compétences :
Intercultural Communication
Lead generation
Logistics & supply chain management
Sales development
Multitasking
Marketing
Project Management
Social Media
Team work
Emailing
Communication
Multilingual
CRM / eCRM
International Trade
Entreprises
Micro Focus
- Software Asset Manager
2015 - maintenantMicro Focus supports the tactical and strategic business requirements of our customers and partners, through providing innovative solutions, software products and exceptional service. We create and deliver the highest quality products in the knowledge that our customers depend on our solutions for their business success. In providing exceptional customer service before and after sale, it is our aim to develop long lasting customer relationships underpinned by our financially strong, global organisation.
Following the merger in 2014 with The Attachmate Group of Companies, Micro Focus is now one company operating two product portfolios, namely Micro Focus and SUSE. The Micro Focus portfolio is a grouping of the Attachmate, Novell, NetIQ, Borland and Micro Focus products, and the SUSE portfolio comprises value-added commercial open source solutions for enterprise customers.
Micro Focus
- Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Accenture
- Consultant
Paris2011 - 2011Accenture is a world-leading management consulting, technology services and outsourcing company.
- Carrying out NRT (Non Regression Testing) and using HPQC
- Liaising with the design team to produce training materials
- Setting up data in SAP to be used during training sessions
- Carrying out training sessions (both face-to-face and via net conference call)
Allport Ltd
- Senior Client Executive
2007 - 2011Allport Ltd is a leading international Freight Forwarder that offers a wide range of specialist services to retailers like Next, Sainsbury's, Estee Lauder and French Connection.
(Asda : UK's 2nd largest supermarket, part of the Wal-Mart group and Allport's biggest customer)
- Managing the Supply Chain of the ASDA Beers, Wines and Spirits account
- Developing an excellent relationship with the clients and constantly trying to improve the services offered to them (through systems developments, research and projects)
- Liaising with European wineries and carriers from pre-shipment planning to delivery, including consolidation collections from multiple stock locations (550 TEU per month on average)
- Managing origin consolidation and pre-retail services from all New World origins
- Use of the Lima/ediTRACK ERP, including technical support for the client
- Main point of contact for the client, UK Vendors, wineries, carriers and port operations
- Producing monthly KPI packs (including forecast accuracy, on-time shipping, shipped volumes)
- Regular client visits (fortnightly) to maintain and improve service level
- Responsible for financial aspect of the entire account (invoicing clients, reconciling profit share invoices, analysing the revenue on a monthly basis)
2006 - 2007Jaguar Freight is a Freight Logistics specialist that handles and provides multi-modal freight solutions for blue chip accounts like Coty and Elizabeth Arden for which I was personally involved.
- Handling Elizabeth Arden and Coty import accounts (France and Germany) from raising files to invoicing, including agent handovers, customs clearance and final deliveries according to incoterms (EXW, DDU, DDP)
- Liaising with Far East and US offices for coordination of shipments into Europe via deep sea and air
- Liaising with shipping lines for release of containers (20' and 40')
- Liaising with clients, providing up-to-date information and assistance
- Arranging deliveries with carriers and hauliers as per customers' requirements
- Responsible for invoicing clients using dedicated tariffs
- Developing a thorough knowledge of the clients' requirements and business needs