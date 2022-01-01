Retail
Anne-Marie LORCY
Anne-Marie LORCY
Nanterre cedex
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Entreprises
MANPOWER
- Responsable d'agences
Nanterre cedex
2000 - maintenant
P.L.I.E. Saint-Brieuc
- Chargée de mission entreprises
1998 - 2000
Adecco
- Responsable d'Agences
Villeurbanne
1988 - 1998
Formations
Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne
Paris
1987 - 1988
Université Rennes 1
Rennes
1986 - 1987
IUT De Quimper
Quimper
1985 - maintenant
Béatrice MASSON
Elodie LEVERT
Evelyne BONET
Fabien B.
Florence MARTINEZ
Geoffrey LOHOU
Laurent BENMAYOR
Malika CANILLAS
Pascal AUBIERGE
Pierre REINERT