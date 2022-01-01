Retail
Anne-Sophie LANCE
Anne-Sophie LANCE
Lyon
Profil
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Ministère de l'Éducation nationale
- Professeur des écoles
Lyon
2012 - maintenant
Mairie
- Responsable pôle culture
2010 - 2011
Organisation d’évènements et d’activités culturelles.
L'Etincelle de COMMUNAY (69)
- Permanente association
2010 - 2011
Organisation de l’événementiel
Ministère de l'Éducation nationale
- Professeur des Ecoles
Paris
1997 - 2010
Formations
Lycée Louis Pasteur
Besancon
1988 - 1991
Aurore SABY
Christian MARBOURÉ
Marie COMARD-RENTZ
Michaële MINETTI-VEIA
Raphael BASTIAN
Sylvain POTIEZ
Véronique QUIRANTES