Anouar BENSA

Mes compétences :

Virtualisation

Check Point

Lotus Notes

Intégration

Juniper

CFT

Oracle

PL/SQL

TNG , AUTOMATOR , AUTOSYS , $U

Centreon et Nagios

Synchronous Digital Hierarchy

Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy

ITIL

Microsoft SQL Server 2008

Microsoft SQL Server

LAN/WAN > WAN

LAN/WAN > LAN

Bug Tracking System

BSS (Business Support Systems)

ADM

XDSL

WiMAX

WDM

VPN

VHDL

UNIX

UMTS

Sun Solaris

SUN Hardware

STM-E 1

Oracle PL/SQL

Microsoft Windows

Microsoft Access

Java

IBM AS400 Hardware

HP-UX

GSM

Data Processing

COBIT

CDMA

CA ArcServe

C++

C Programming Language

Base Station Controller

BLR

Assembler

AIX UNIX

3G Networks

2G Networks

Sql server 2008