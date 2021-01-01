Menu

Anouar BENSA

PARIS-LA DEFENSE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Virtualisation
Check Point
Lotus Notes
Intégration
Juniper
CFT
Oracle
PL/SQL
TNG , AUTOMATOR , AUTOSYS , $U
Centreon et Nagios
Synchronous Digital Hierarchy
Plesiochronous Digital Hierarchy
ITIL
Microsoft SQL Server 2008
Microsoft SQL Server
LAN/WAN > WAN
LAN/WAN > LAN
Bug Tracking System
BSS (Business Support Systems)
ADM
XDSL
WiMAX
WDM
VPN
VHDL
UNIX
UMTS
Sun Solaris
SUN Hardware
STM-E 1
Oracle PL/SQL
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Access
Java
IBM AS400 Hardware
HP-UX
GSM
Data Processing
COBIT
CDMA
CA ArcServe
C++
C Programming Language
Base Station Controller
BLR
Assembler
AIX UNIX
3G Networks
2G Networks
Sql server 2008

Entreprises

  • Capgemini Technology Services SAS - Analyste Fonctionnel

    PARIS-LA DEFENSE 2013 - maintenant • Spécification des tests de bon fonctionnement après intégration [QA-DEVT-PREPROD-PROD]
    • Réalisation des tests de bon fonctionnement [PROD]
    • Recettes fonctionnelles et techniques ainsi qu'aux tests d'intégration.
    • Etude détaillée et Intégration des nouveaux utilisateurs dans l’outil/Base donné (SQL Server2008)
    • Réalisation des tests de bon fonctionnement
    • Remontée des Tickets «évolutions » vers l’équipe de développement

  • TOTAL CALL - Conseiller Technique

    2011 - 2011 : SAV (conseiller Technique N2) à TOTAL-CALL skills Optical Fiber pour le compte du FAI FREE.
    * Assistance & Configurations des routeurs (fibre optique) clients finaux. ;
    * Supervision de la desserte (DATA, Fibre optique), les agrégats, gestion de profils (trafics).



    Stages

  • INWI - Stage de fin

    Casablanca 2010 - 2010 : Stage de fin d'étude à-INWI - au département de Réseaux et Système d'information skills Optimisation.
    * Sujet : Optimisation Et Intégration des nouveaux besoins (trafics) sur le réseau d'accès SDH-PDH du site nodal étude de cas (Casablanca & Régions)
    Software: Space tree, IONOS NMS (Monitoring).
    Mots clès :SDH-PDH-STM-E1-BTS-BSS-ADM

  • MGE - Stage

    SAINT OUEN L'AUMONE 2008 - 2008 * Sujet : (fonctionnement et architectures).
    Software : UPS Monitoring Software.

  • La Société Nationale de Radiodiffusion - Stage

    2006 - 2006 d'initiation au sein du département de la radio & hyperfréquence à
    Télévision marocaine -SNRT-
    * Sujet : étude des aspects de modulations (FM-AM) réalisation des circuits (FM-AM).

Formations

  • Capgemini (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2014 - 2014 ITIL Fondation

    Certifié ITIL Fondation 36/40

  • ISIC - Institut Supérieur Industriel De Casablanca (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2010 - 2010 Certifié CCNA 1-2-3-4

    Certifié CCNA 1-2-3-4

  • Université Hassan 2 (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2005 - 2010 Master

    (BAC+5) Traitement de L'information (Data Processing)

  • Lycée Ibn Banaâ Casablanca (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 2004 - 2005 Baccalauréat Sciences Expérimentales

Réseau