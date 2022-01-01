Antoine FABRY

-
Brake France Service
- Directeur des Opérations
2014 - maintenant
-
BRAKE France
- Directeur Supply Chain, Services & Infrastructures
CORBAS
2011 - 2011
-
BRAKE France
- Directeur Région NIdf
CORBAS
2008 - 2011
-
BRAKE France
- Directeur Région Sud
CORBAS
2005 - 2008
-
BRAKE France
- Directeur Supply Chain
CORBAS
2003 - 2004
-
BRAKE France
- Directeur Logistique Région Rhône-Alpes - Sud
CORBAS
2001 - 2003
-
BRAKE France
- Directeur Logistique Région NIdf - Ouest
CORBAS
2000 - 2000
-
KURZ France
- Directeur des Opérations France
1997 - 1999
-
KURZ France
- Directeur Distribution France
1995 - 1996
-
STIPA Imprimerie
- Responsable Achat-Qualité
1993 - 1994