Antoine GARDIN

RONCQ

Election présidentielle 2022

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft .NET Technology
Microsoft Visual Studio.NET
JIRA
Plateforme MVS
MySQL
Microsoft SQL Server
Microsoft Internet Information Server
MVC
HP Quality Center 10
Framework
XML
XHTML
Windows Communiciation Foundation
Web Services
Visual Basic
TSO
TOAD
Seagate Crystal Reports
Oracle 10G
Oracle
Microsoft Visual Studio
Microsoft Office
Microsoft C-SHARP
Microsoft Access
Mercury Quality Center
MVS
LINQ
Kanban
JCL
Front Office
Entity Framework
DB2
Cascading Style Sheets
Back Office
ALTRAN
ALM
ADO

Entreprises

  • AXA Web Center - Testeur homologateur

    2016 - maintenant Fonction

    Homologateur / Testeur
    * Rédaction des scénarios des tests sous forme de tests de comportements (méthode Kanban)
    * Vérification de la conformité et la non-régression des API Rest
    * Préparation des jeux de données ;
    * Formalisation et spécification des cas de tests ;
    * Vérification de la conformité de l'environnement fourni ;
    * Contribution à l'organisation générale des tests

    Projet : API Client de gestion des appels aux Web Services du système d'information d'AXA France.
    Environnement : HP Quality Center 10, Plateforme MVS, JIRA, outil Kibana, méthode AGILE

  • GFI - CSE Nord SIOP -Société Générale - Testeur homologateur

    2016 - maintenant Fonction

    Homologateur / Testeur
    * Formation et encadrement des nouveaux arrivants ;
    * Analyse des entrants fournis par la MOE
    * Conception fonctionnelle détaillée
    * Conception technique détaillée
    * Préparation des jeux de données
    * Conception des cas de test
    * Conception des campagnes de test ;
    * Exécution des scénarii de test sur les environnements Mainframe, IHM et fichiers ;
    * Ouverture et suivi des anomalies
    * Remontée des statuts d'exécution
    * Remontée de la couverture de test
    * Planification des jeux et scénarios
    * Rédaction des PV de recette
    * Rédaction des macros-devis et devis détaillé

    Projet : SIOP, LOT E, Domaine PRC, périmètre RISQUE
    Environnement : HP Quality Center 10, Plateforme MVS, JIRA

  • Altran - Homologateur Testeur

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2016 - maintenant

  • AUSY - Développeur .Net

    Sèvres Cedex 2014 - 2016 Fonction

    Ingénieur Etudes et Développement
    * Refonte de l'application de gestion d'Ausy Windows en application Web
    * Mise en place de la méthodologie TDD (Test-Driven Development)
    * Création de tests unitaires portant sur des fonctionnalités individuelles.
    * Analyse fonctionnelle et recueil des besoins. ;
    * Proposition de nouvelles solutions techniques pour développer une application ;
    * stucturée. ;
    * Proposition de nouveaux modèles pour rendre l'application plus attrayante.
    * Etude sur l'optimisation des requêtes et du code pour améliorer les performances d'affichage.
    * Concevoir et développer les accès aux données ;
    * Participation aux réunions d'avancement.

    Environnement : ASP.NET MVC, MySql

  • Groupe SPIE - Developpeur .Net

    2013 - 2013 Fonction

    Technicien Web .Net
    * Support technique niveau 1 à 3 en Hot-Line sur des applications Web.
    * Déroulement et exécution des campagnes de test manuel en conformité avec
    * les cahiers des charges et des normes définies. ;
    * Workflow de gestion des anomalies. ;
    * Assurer la correction des anomalies et la non régression.
    * Utilisation d'environnement de développement et de recette pour s'assurer du
    * bon fonctionnement des applications avant la mise en production.
    * Maintenance corrective et évolutive de nombreuses applications .Net.
    * Propositions de solutions techniques adaptées. ;
    * Développement d'applications de gestion en environnement .Net Client/Serveur ;
    * et Web. ;
    * Accompagnement en phase de démarrage, formation et documentation.
    Environnement : ASP.Net Framework 2.0, 3.5, 4.0, 4.5, Oracle

  • MUTUELLE CIC Services - Planificateur RH & Technicien administratif des opérations

    2009 - 2012 Fonction

    Planificateur RH / Technicien administratif des opérations bancaires
    * Planification des Ressources humaines (40 personnes) du centre d'appel
    * du CT6. ;
    * Gérer les ressources disponibles pour couvrir la charge de travail à ;
    * chaque instant. ;
    * Gérer les contraintes d'horaires variables, légales, sociales et ;
    * organisationnelles. ;
    * Assurer le bon déroulement et le suivi des opérations bancaires.
    * Saisie, contrôle, règlement et prise en compte comptable des opérations
    * bancaires. ;
    * Rectification des montants erronés des clients CM-CIC

    Environnement : Planexa, outils internes de traitements bancaires

  • Jeans-baskets.com - Gérant société par correspondance

    2006 - 2008 Gérant

Formations

Réseau