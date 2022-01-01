Retail
Antoine GRELET
Antoine GRELET
SAO PAULO
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
APHG Consulting
- Directeur
2013 - maintenant
Noah Gastronomia
- Directeur Centrale de production et Achats
2005 - 2013
Denadai Alimentaçao Ltda
- Responsable R&D
2003 - 2005
Cuisine Solutions France
- Assistant Achats e Supply Chain
2002 - 2003
Cuisine Solutions Brésil Ltda
- Responsable de Production
2001 - 2001
Cuisine Solutions USA Inc
- Assistant de Production
1999 - 2001
Ma Belle Brasserie Oxford
- Chef de Cuisine
1998 - 1999
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Christian BLETRIX
Eric BREDOW
Evelyne LE QUENVEN
Fabrice DORMAELS
Franck HEYMES
Jean-Charles CHADENEAU
Kamel MEBARKI
Laurent GUÉNOLÉ
Nicolas RONDEAU
Thomas MARQUIS