Antoine GROSDEMANGE

Currently PhD in Neuropsychology and Neuropsychologist at University Hospital of Nancy, Department of Addictology (dir. Pr. Raymund Schwan) / Faculty of Medicine and Associate Researcher within the 2LPN laboratory (Psychology & Neuroscience lab - EA7489) of University of Lorraine.



My PhD thesis is about the influence of anxiety on working memory and episodic memory in stroke patients without severe cognitive deficits: http://www.theses.fr/s38247



Laureate of a Thesis Prize from the University of Lorraine: https://videos.univ-lorraine.fr/index.php?act=view&id=2589



Mes compétences :

Psychologie

Neurosciences

Psychopathologie

Informatique

Evaluation Neuropsychologique

Santé