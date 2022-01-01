Antoine HAINCOURT

Focus on brand strategies and all projects related to strategy and branding. Combines a strong international culture, working with clients in Europe, North America and Asia.



Particularly knowledge in the sporting goods industry, but keep a mix among various sectors such as B2B, FMCG, Industry and Services, Tourism, local and global brands.



Consulting assignments include, brand strategy management, brand positioning, brand portfolio management and architecture, brand extension and brand analytics.



Editorialist for "Sport Première", a french magazine for professionals for wich I deliver branding strategy analysis in the field of the sporting goods. Also a regularly consultant for the magazine "Outdoor Expert".



Mes compétences :

Analytics

Architecture

Brand strategy

Consulting

Management

Portfolio Management

Positioning

Strategy

Strategy Management