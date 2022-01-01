Menu

Antoine HÉMERY

MELUN

En résumé

- Graduated from EIVP Paris

- Specializations : Software engineering, Object-oriented programming, Tool creation.

.NET technologies : C#, VB.NET, ASP.NET MVC.
SQL : SQL Server, TSQL, SSRS


Mes compétences :
MicroStation
ArcGIS
QuantumGIS
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Geographic Information Systems
Autocad
Adobe Indesign
Adobe Illustrator
Macro Excel
Vba Excel

Entreprises

  • Elcimai - .NET Software Engineer

    MELUN 2015 - maintenant Software engineering - Object-oriented programming, Tool creation,
    On .NET technologies : C#, ASP.NET MVC 5, SQL Server 2012, SSRS, jQuery, JavaScript

    Software Engineer Consultant in Mutuaide Assistance (Groupama - Paris) for the Assistance Médicale Project
    - Developing from scratch an Service Oriented Architecture ASP.NET MVC5 (C#) application in a 6 people team
    - Front end : jQuery, Javascript, Bootstrap .
    - Back end : SQL Server (Stored procedure,View,Function and batches)
    - Duration : Current Position

    Fixed price project : ROCS (Rothschild & Cie - London)
    - Developing from scratch an ASP.NET MVC5 (C#) application in a 4 people team
    - Full stack (Data Layer, Business Layer and UI)
    - Front end : jQuery UI, jQuery Javascript.
    - Back end : SQL Server (Stored procedure,View,Function and batches)
    - BI and reporting with SSRS
    - Duration : 1 year

  • VINCI Construction France - Software Engineer

    Nanterre Cedex 2014 - 2015 * Cost Engineer (8 months)

    - Evaluate and validate cost estimates for construction projects
    - Testing the software on construction projects
    - Updating the cost estimating software
    - Developing new functions for the software
    - Updating database

    * Cost Engineer ( 6-months internship)

    Creating a cost estimating software.
    The purpose of this project was to develop a tool which estimates the cost of a construction project with his basic parameters.

    -------
    Skills : Team work, relational, ability to multitask.
    Technologies : VB.NET, ADO.NET Winforms, UI, XML, SQL

  • STRATEC S.A - R&D Engineer - (Internship)

    2013 - 2013 I've participated in the European research program CityMobil2 which aims to promote the integration of automated electric public transport in cities.

    My work was to characterize the current situation and to design the system in a 4 steps model. I added the new line of automated bus in the model “IRIS2” to measure its impact on the modal split.

    -------
    Technologies : GIS, SQL, 4 Steps Models
    Skills : Team work, relational, english.

  • Icade - Software Engineer - (Consultant)

    Issy-les-Moulineaux 2013 - 2013 I've developed a balance carbon calculator for ubran agriculture projects.
    This project was done in collaboration with the association "Studies in Urban Planning" from the EIVP.

    -------
    Technologies : VB.NET, Winforms, UI, XML, SQL

  • GTM Bâtiment - Team Leader

    Nanterre 2012 - 2012 Site : Paris Saint-Charles
    Managed a team of 5 plumbers during the rehabilitation of 250 apartments.

    -------
    Skills : Team management, teamwork, planning.

Formations

  • EIVP - Ecole Des Ingénieurs De La Ville, De Paris

    Paris 2011 - 2014 Ingénieur

    Unique école d'Ingénieur en Génie Urbain. aménagement, espaces publics, construction, infrastructures, mobilités, environnement, urbanisme, architecture, énergies, …

  • Université Cergy Pontoise UCP département GCI (Cergy Pontoise)

    Cergy Pontoise 2008 - 2011 Licence Sciences pour l'Ingénieur

    Parcours Génie Civil et Infrastructures : mention bien

