Antoine HERMET

In a few words:
Experienced manager in digital transformation and project management.
Can lead teams to be efficient in:
- launching new marketing offers and satisfying customers, partners and employees
- setting digital transformation plans (business model and customer experience through cloud solutions, mobilty, e-learning, digitizing flagships projects)
Sum-up:
To innovate and to develop, these are my key boosters. I have been enhancing them for many years by endorsing digital transformation inside various companies: new behaviours, new business digitalized supports (mobiles, tablets, connected devices) and cloud solutions.
Thanks to my experience in innovative companies or web start-ups, I am now project manager and spokesman for Sage on major digital transformation project called DSN (Déclaration Sociale Nominative) where Sage completely makes it! (French government has defined DSN as a new online payroll standard for social reporting since 2015, in order to modernize economy). Through this project, I coordinate marketing, sales, R&D and IT to offer the best customers experience.
Work experience:
Spokesman, digital transformation project management, cloud expertise:
- 7 years in digital transformation and marketing strategy: Sage, eYeka, Japan Tobacco International
- 1 year in Singapore for entrepreneurship in digital activities
- 7 years in marketing management: L'Oreal, Revlon
Expertise:
Digital transformation
Project management
Cloud solutions expertise
Lean method / Product Owner
Team management (up to 5 people)
Strategic marketing
Innovation management in technologic fields
Brand portfolio, product development, pricing, promotions, customer care
Acquisition, retail & loyalty marketing
Mes compétences :
Marketing
Marketing direct
Marketing relationnel
E-Marketing
Développement produit
Appels d'offres
Webmarketing
Gestion de la relation client
SEM