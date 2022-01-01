Antoine HERMET

In a few words:

Experienced manager in digital transformation and project management.

Can lead teams to be efficient in:

- launching new marketing offers and satisfying customers, partners and employees

- setting digital transformation plans (business model and customer experience through cloud solutions, mobilty, e-learning, digitizing flagships projects)



Sum-up:

To innovate and to develop, these are my key boosters. I have been enhancing them for many years by endorsing digital transformation inside various companies: new behaviours, new business digitalized supports (mobiles, tablets, connected devices) and cloud solutions.



Thanks to my experience in innovative companies or web start-ups, I am now project manager and spokesman for Sage on major digital transformation project called DSN (Déclaration Sociale Nominative) where Sage completely makes it! (French government has defined DSN as a new online payroll standard for social reporting since 2015, in order to modernize economy). Through this project, I coordinate marketing, sales, R&D and IT to offer the best customers experience.



Work experience:

Spokesman, digital transformation project management, cloud expertise:

- 7 years in digital transformation and marketing strategy: Sage, eYeka, Japan Tobacco International

- 1 year in Singapore for entrepreneurship in digital activities

- 7 years in marketing management: L'Oreal, Revlon



Expertise:

Digital transformation

Project management

Cloud solutions expertise

Lean method / Product Owner

Team management (up to 5 people)

Strategic marketing

Innovation management in technologic fields

Brand portfolio, product development, pricing, promotions, customer care

Acquisition, retail & loyalty marketing





Mes compétences :

Marketing

Marketing direct

Marketing relationnel

E-Marketing

Développement produit

Appels d'offres

Webmarketing

Gestion de la relation client

SEM