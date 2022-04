Antoine LABROSSE

I have a 9 years experience in purchasing and management of strategic call for tenders, for various industries (railway, telecom, energy, ...) where I have demonstrated my ability to deal with the unexpected and that which is beyond my own experience. My past experiences allowed me to demonstrate my ability to contribute efficiently and proactively to all the projects I took part.



I strongly believe that achievements always start with making the decision to try. In work and in life, I am mostly driven by curiosity and by learning and improving endlessly.



My aim as a consultant is to instruct and support clients in the development of their purchasing department within their organization, and provide real and sustainable solutions to issues.



I consider myself to be an energetic, rigorous, analytical and fast-learning procurement professional with the ability to adapt easily to environmental changes.



Fluent in English and French, I would consider any opportunity to work in a thriving and challenging business environnement.



Mes compétences :

Procurement management

Négociation commerciale

Contrôle budgétaire

Management d'équipe

Achats et approvisionnements

Analyse de portefeuilles achats

Conseil

Accompagnement au changement

Contract manager