I am a PROCESS ENGINEER 5 years experience in Healthcare Industry with a Lean Six Sigma approach (Green Belt)



I an expert in:

• clean utilities

- Purified Water production & distribution,

- Water For Injection production & distribution

- Pure Steam production & distribution



• equipement

- autoclave

- washing machine

- clean in place station

- sterilization in place

- isolator



