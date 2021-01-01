Menu

Antoine TANNEAU

En résumé

MANAGER COMMERCIAL

Entreprises

  • Fiat - Stellantis - Chef de Région Pièces et Service

    . 2014 - maintenant

  • Volkswagen - Chef de département Service Volkswagen LCV

    2011 - 2014

  • Volkswagen - Chef de région pièces et Service

    Villers-Cotterets 2004 - 2011

  • Volkswagen - Chef de service marketing Service / satisfaction client

    Villers-Cotterets 1999 - 2004

  • Volkswagen - Conseiller Ventes Service

    . 1997 - 1999

  • Groupe thomson-Brandt - Inspecteur Commercial

    1992 - 1997

  • Vranken Pommery - Responsable commercial export ESPAGNE-PORTUGAL

    Reims 1991 - 1992

