Antoine TANNEAU

-
Fiat
- Stellantis - Chef de Région Pièces et Service
.
2014 - maintenant
-
Volkswagen
- Chef de département Service Volkswagen LCV
2011 - 2014
-
Volkswagen
- Chef de région pièces et Service
Villers-Cotterets
2004 - 2011
-
Volkswagen
- Chef de service marketing Service / satisfaction client
Villers-Cotterets
1999 - 2004
-
Volkswagen
- Conseiller Ventes Service
.
1997 - 1999
-
Groupe thomson-Brandt
- Inspecteur Commercial
1992 - 1997
-
Vranken Pommery
- Responsable commercial export ESPAGNE-PORTUGAL
Reims
1991 - 1992