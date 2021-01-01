Menu

Ariane PINGUET

  • Roche France SAS
  • assistante de direction

Boulogne Billancourt

En résumé

Mehrsprachige Assistentin (Dipl. Uebersetzerin der ESIT), 20 Jahre Betufserfabrung in DE.

Mes compétences :
Supply Chain
SAP
Office Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
Lotus Notes/Domino
Arranging Meetings
Report Writing
Tasks including office management
Agenda management
Organisational Skills
cultural skills
global companies
top management
SAP HR PA

Entreprises

  • Roche France SAS - Assistante de direction

    Commercial | Boulogne Billancourt 2019 - 2021 Organisation de réunions dans le monde entier et rédaction des comptes-rendus, traductions pour Roche Global (allemand / anglais / français), traitement des commandes, suivi des budgets, intégration des nouveaux arrivants.

  • BuyIn SAS - PA to CFO

  • BASF FRANCE SAS - PSA Global Key Account Assistant

    2015 - 2017 Preparing monthly sales forecasts, following corporate and logistics needs with Supply
    Chain and Customer Service, and monitoring requirements for prototypes and spare parts (offers, orders, delivery notes), as well as sales results and customer events.

  • ESIT - Lecturer

    2010 - 2011 ESIT, Paris III Sorbonne Nouvelle: Lecturer in technical translation (English)
    Explaining and correcting the translation of technical texts to Masters Students.

  • BASF FRANCE SAS - Chairman & Executive Assistant to the Managing Director of BASF France

    2008 - 2015 Tasks including office management duties (scheduling, presentations, travel) in French, English and German, communicating with Senior Representatives of BASF, UIC, SCF and government bodies, translating confidential documents, organising customer events.

  • Toll Collect GmbH - Assistentin des Geschäftsführers

    2003 - 2008 Assistentin des Geschäftsführers Qualität (Vertreter von Cofiroute):
    Erstellung und Versand der internationalen Presseschau an Cofiroute;
    Übersetzungen (Deutsch/Englisch/Französisch) für die Regierung und Toll Collect;
    Vorbereitung von PowerPoint Präsentationen für Toll Collect und für Kunden.

  • Universität Potsdam - Französisch-Dozentin

    2003 - 2003 Unterricht in Phonetik, Grammatik und Hörverständnis;
    Vorbereitung und Korrektur der Semesterabschlussprüfungen.

  • Potsdam University - French language assistant

    2003 - 2003 Teaching of phonetics, grammar and oral comprehension and preparing and correcting examination papers.

  • Sanofi-Synthélabo GmbH - Executive Assistant to the President

    2001 - 2002 Duties included translation (German - English - French) of documents sent to and received from the German government as well as office management (scheduling and organisation of meetings and business trips worldwide).

  • Orion Pharma GmbH - Assistentin des Geschäftsführers

    1995 - 2001 Übersetzungen Deutsch - Englisch für den finnischen Mutterkonzern;
    Berichterstattung auf Englisch für die internationale Firmenzeitschrift;
    Büroleitung, Vorbereitung von Sitzungen und Reisen im In- und Ausland;
    Vorbereitung und Durchführung des Firmenumzugs innerhalb Hamburgs.

  • Orion Pharma GmbH - Executive Assistant to the President

    1995 - 2001 Duties included translation (German - English - French) of documents sent to and received from the Finnish Head Office, writing reports in English for the Corporate
    Magazine, overall organisation of the company removal within Hamburg as well as office management (scheduling and organizing meetings and journeys worldwide).

Formations

  • Association Culturelle Franco Japonaise Du Tenri (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - maintenant Concours d'expression orale niveau élémentaire

  • MAE Japonais (Hambourg)

    Hambourg 1999 - 2001 Concours d'expression orale

    Competition for oral expression in Japanese, grade: Succès d'Estime.

  • University Of Paris III: Sorbonne Nouvelle

    Paris 1980 - 1983 Masters Degree

    Masters' degree in specialised translation (German - English), ESIT (
    Diploma thesis: Corporate taxation in France and Germany, grade: Very Good.

  • Paris III Sorbonne Nouvelle

    Paris 1978 - 1980 DEUG LEA Alld - Russe

    DEUG / Vordiplom Studium der deutschen und der russischen Sprache (LEA

  • Université Paris 3 Sorbonne Nouvelle (Paris)

    Paris 1978 - 1980 DEUG LEA allemand - russe

    LEA allemand - russe

