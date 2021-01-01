Ariane PINGUET

-
Roche France SAS
- Assistante de direction
Commercial | Boulogne Billancourt
2019 - 2021
Organisation de réunions dans le monde entier et rédaction des comptes-rendus, traductions pour Roche Global (allemand / anglais / français), traitement des commandes, suivi des budgets, intégration des nouveaux arrivants.
BuyIn SAS
- PA to CFO
2018 - 2019
Organizing & optimizing the activities of the Financial Director and General Secretary with a high level of autonomy in a diversified international environment, proactively processing the requests, monitoring the preparation of the various governance committees.
BASF FRANCE SAS
- PSA Global Key Account Assistant
2015 - 2017
Preparing monthly sales forecasts, following corporate and logistics needs with Supply
Chain and Customer Service, and monitoring requirements for prototypes and spare parts (offers, orders, delivery notes), as well as sales results and customer events.
ESIT
- Lecturer
2010 - 2011
ESIT, Paris III Sorbonne Nouvelle: Lecturer in technical translation (English)
Explaining and correcting the translation of technical texts to Masters Students.
BASF FRANCE SAS
- Chairman & Executive Assistant to the Managing Director of BASF France
2008 - 2015
Tasks including office management duties (scheduling, presentations, travel) in French, English and German, communicating with Senior Representatives of BASF, UIC, SCF and government bodies, translating confidential documents, organising customer events.
Toll Collect GmbH
- Assistentin des Geschäftsführers
2003 - 2008
Assistentin des Geschäftsführers Qualität (Vertreter von Cofiroute):
Erstellung und Versand der internationalen Presseschau an Cofiroute;
Übersetzungen (Deutsch/Englisch/Französisch) für die Regierung und Toll Collect;
Vorbereitung von PowerPoint Präsentationen für Toll Collect und für Kunden.
Universität Potsdam
- Französisch-Dozentin
2003 - 2003
Unterricht in Phonetik, Grammatik und Hörverständnis;
Vorbereitung und Korrektur der Semesterabschlussprüfungen.
Potsdam University
- French language assistant
2003 - 2003
Teaching of phonetics, grammar and oral comprehension and preparing and correcting examination papers.
Toll Collect GmbH
- PA to the Managing Director
2003 - 2008
PA to the Managing Director for Quality representing Cofiroute in the consortium:
Duties included responsibility for the international press review sent to Cofiroute, translations (German - English - French) of documents from the German government and the consortium, preparation of presentations for Toll Collect's partners and customers.
-
Potsdam University
- French language assistant
2003 - 2003
Teaching of phonetics, grammar and oral comprehension and preparing and correcting examination papers.
Toll Collect GmbH
- PA to the Managing Director
2003 - 2008
PA to the Managing Director for Quality representing Cofiroute in the consortium:
Duties included responsibility for the international press review sent to Cofiroute, translations (German - English - French) of documents from the German government and the consortium, preparation of presentations for Toll Collect's partners and customers.
Sanofi-Synthélabo GmbH
- Executive Assistant to the President
2001 - 2002
Duties included translation (German - English - French) of documents sent to and received from the German government as well as office management (scheduling and organisation of meetings and business trips worldwide).
Sanofi-Synthélabo GmbH
- Assistentin
2001 - 2002
Assistentin des Vorsitzenden der Geschäftsführung:
Übersetzungen Deutsch - Englisch - Französisch für den Mutterkonzern in
Frankreich und für das deutsche Gesundheitsministerium;
Büroleitung, Vorbereitung von Sitzungen und Reisen im In- und Ausland.
Orion Pharma GmbH
- Assistentin des Geschäftsführers
1995 - 2001
Übersetzungen Deutsch - Englisch für den finnischen Mutterkonzern;
Berichterstattung auf Englisch für die internationale Firmenzeitschrift;
Büroleitung, Vorbereitung von Sitzungen und Reisen im In- und Ausland;
Vorbereitung und Durchführung des Firmenumzugs innerhalb Hamburgs.
Orion Pharma GmbH
- Executive Assistant to the President
1995 - 2001
Duties included translation (German - English - French) of documents sent to and received from the Finnish Head Office, writing reports in English for the Corporate
Magazine, overall organisation of the company removal within Hamburg as well as office management (scheduling and organizing meetings and journeys worldwide).
-
Orion Pharma GmbH
- Assistentin des Geschäftsführers
1995 - 2001
Übersetzungen Deutsch - Englisch für den finnischen Mutterkonzern;
Berichterstattung auf Englisch für die internationale Firmenzeitschrift;
Büroleitung, Vorbereitung von Sitzungen und Reisen im In- und Ausland;
Vorbereitung und Durchführung des Firmenumzugs innerhalb Hamburgs.
