Arnaud SOUDAN
Arnaud SOUDAN
LA BAULE ESCOUBLAC
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
APROGIM
- Responsable d’Agence, La Baule - Gestionnaire de Copropriété
2018 - maintenant
Cabinet HEMON Littoral
- Responsable d'Agence - Gestionnaire de Copropriété
2015 - 2018
Responsable de l'Agence HEMON LITTORAL
Syndic - Gestion - Location - Transaction
Principal de copropriété
73 copropriété - 1610 lots
Cabinet HEMON - CAMUS
- Gestionnaire de Copropriété
2011 - 2015
CDI
70 copropriétés, 1200 lots
Chargé de la prospection
Foncia
- Gestionnaire de Copropriété
Antony
2010 - 2011
CDD
58 copropriétés, 640 lots
Cabinet Yannick DURAND
- Gestion Locative
2009 - 2010
Formations
Université Nantes (Nantes)
Nantes
2008 - 2009
Master 2 de Droit Privé Général
Université Nantes (Nantes)
Nantes
2004 - 2008
Master 1 de Droit Notarial
Lycée Saint Joseph
La Roche Sur Yon
1999 - 2002
Baccalauréat Scientifique, Spécialité Mathématiques
Réseau
Alexandre BILLARD
Jean-Francis BINET
Laurent THIERRY
Laurie VALIELA
Maxime LASCHON
Maxime LASCHON
Perru LUDOVIC
Sébastien DANO
Sébastien HUET
Thierry PENNANEC'H