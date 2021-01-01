Menu

Arnaud SOUDAN

LA BAULE ESCOUBLAC

En résumé

Entreprises

  • APROGIM - Responsable d’Agence, La Baule - Gestionnaire de Copropriété

    2018 - maintenant

  • Cabinet HEMON Littoral - Responsable d'Agence - Gestionnaire de Copropriété

    2015 - 2018 Responsable de l'Agence HEMON LITTORAL
    Syndic - Gestion - Location - Transaction

    Principal de copropriété
    73 copropriété - 1610 lots

  • Cabinet HEMON - CAMUS - Gestionnaire de Copropriété

    2011 - 2015 CDI
    70 copropriétés, 1200 lots
    Chargé de la prospection

  • Foncia - Gestionnaire de Copropriété

    Antony 2010 - 2011 CDD
    58 copropriétés, 640 lots

  • Cabinet Yannick DURAND - Gestion Locative

    2009 - 2010

Formations

  • Université Nantes (Nantes)

    Nantes 2008 - 2009 Master 2 de Droit Privé Général

  • Université Nantes (Nantes)

    Nantes 2004 - 2008 Master 1 de Droit Notarial

  • Lycée Saint Joseph

    La Roche Sur Yon 1999 - 2002 Baccalauréat Scientifique, Spécialité Mathématiques

