Arnaud VAN DEN BOSSCHE

Toulouse

En résumé

- 17 years of experience in the semiconductor business focusing on win-win situations in very fast growing and changing environments
- Driving high business growth in industrial and consumer markets with strong internal and external negotiation skills
- Wide range of experiences in customer relationship from program management to technical support to business development
- Strong diversity of experiences in different cultures (Europe, US, Taiwan and Japan) demonstrating a high flexibility and intuition to deal with the differences
- High creativity to define new business and technical support processes to win new markets and new customers
- Sharp analytical skills necessary to develop new products and increase the market penetration
- Strong leadership managing world-wide teams in 4 different countries, keeping a unified team spirit, identifying talents and serving their personal development goals


Mes compétences :
Créativité
Mobilité internationale
Négociation internationale
Business development
Nouvelles technologies
Leadership

Entreprises

  • FREESCALE - I.MX Automotive Business Development EMEA

    Toulouse 2014 - maintenant In charge of the i.MX business development in EMEA for the Automotive Infotainment and Cluster

  • Texas Instruments - Business development manager Germany

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2010 - 2014 Responsible for the Industrial, Video and Vision Business development in EMEA, including the video security, video communication, digital signage, thinclient and industrial markets.
    Achievements:
    • Revenue >60M$ with a growth of 2x the market
    • Highest number of new opportunities within TI
    • Analyzed the market, portfolio and competitive situation and trends and derive the adequate measures and strategies
    • Implemented the strategy and programs across the different sales channels (direct, 3rd parties and distribution)
    • Developed a close relationship with the major end-equipment manufacturers, with the EMEA Sales and Technical Support team and with the WW Business Unit
    • Developed pricing strategies for key customers
    • Defined new products with the WW Business Unit
    • Organized TI participation to major fairs and led several press events

  • Texas Instruments - Customer Program Director Taiwan

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2007 - 2009 In charge of the Motorola Program Management with a Team of 8 Engineers as direct reports, for all the phones developed by Motorola (GSM/GPRS/EDGE/3G and Bluetooth/WLAN/AGPS phone)
    Achievements:
    • Generated a revenue >150M$
    • Ensured the on-time ramp-up of 8 Motorola phones by putting in place a support model adapted to each phone, internal and external negotiations of work-splits/organizations, resources and budgets generating
    • Kept 100% market share of modem penetration and increased to 100% market share of Bluetooth at Moto ODM
    • Participated to the phone product definition with Motorola and ODM in order to align it with TI technical capabilities
    • Participated to Motorola and TI Executive meetings on a quarterly basis to align the business, programs and roadmaps between Motorola and TI
    • Enhanced the relationship with Motorola Product, Platform and Support teams and with the ODMs development teams in order to keep Motorola, the ODM and TI aligned on all technical deliverables and on the working model
    • Established the working model and associated processes inside TI and in relation to Moto and ODM and extending TI support footprint inside Motorola
    • Developed the program management skills of the Motorola Customer Program Managers through training plans and dynamic 360o reviews

  • Texas Instruments - Customer Program Manager Japan

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2004 - 2007 Putting in place a new support model to the customer for smartphone programs in Japan. Managing the Customer Program Manager Team (4 Engineers as direct reports) for all the smartphones developed in Japan.
    Achievements:
    • Ensured the on-time ramp-up of 24 DoCoMo phones based on OMAP application processor generating a revenue >500M$ in 2006
    • Deployed the new support model to the entire TI Wireless Japan organization
    • Established the support model and processes to co-develop a 3G custom silicon based phone with NEC and PMC
    • Managed the relationship with the customers technical and business teams in order to align on the key priorities
    • Managed the issues escalation between the customers and TI
    • Kicked-off the 1st Moto 3G platform development based on TI custom silicon

  • Texas Instruments - Marketing Manager Taiwan

    Villeneuve-Loubet 2001 - 2004 In charge of the business development in India, Singapore, Taiwan and China. Managed all the Motorola ODM programs in regards to the program management and business development.
    Achievements:
    • Grew the business from 10m$ to 300m$ in 3years
    • Since Moto started ODM activities, we achieved >1b$ revenue and shipped >250mu.
    • Developed the relationship with Motorola ODM Management for technical and business negotiations, including price negotiation
    • Won several new accounts in Singapore and in India
    • Contributed to the development of the relationship with the China Ministry of Telecommunications to kick-off the co-development of the TDS-CDMA silicon
    • Initiated the Customer Program Management process and applied it to the 1st phone ramp-up for Motorola with BenQ (Quisda now)

Formations

  • Hautes Etudes Industrielles HEI - GE (Lille)

    Lille 1988 - 1994

