Arnaud VAN DEN BOSSCHE

- 17 years of experience in the semiconductor business focusing on win-win situations in very fast growing and changing environments

- Driving high business growth in industrial and consumer markets with strong internal and external negotiation skills

- Wide range of experiences in customer relationship from program management to technical support to business development

- Strong diversity of experiences in different cultures (Europe, US, Taiwan and Japan) demonstrating a high flexibility and intuition to deal with the differences

- High creativity to define new business and technical support processes to win new markets and new customers

- Sharp analytical skills necessary to develop new products and increase the market penetration

- Strong leadership managing world-wide teams in 4 different countries, keeping a unified team spirit, identifying talents and serving their personal development goals





Mes compétences :

Créativité

Mobilité internationale

Négociation internationale

Business development

Nouvelles technologies

Leadership