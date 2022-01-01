Arthur BRASSEUR

-
Société Générale
- M&A Intern
PARIS
2016 - 2016
-
Orange
- Financial Analyst Intern
Paris
2015 - 2015
• Analysed the evolution of the SG&A costs between 2014 and 2015
• Created 12 Distribution Keys to allocate the SG&A costs to the profit centers and identified the 5
most costly categories of SG&A
• Managed the recovery of clients’ debt to reduce DSO
-
Microsoft
- Sales Promoter
Issy-les-Moulineaux.
2014 - 2014
• Promoted a special Christmas offer for the Nokia Department of Microsoft at Darty
• Diagnosed the needs of the clients, helping them to choose the right phone
-
EDHEC Junior Etudes
- Junior Consultant
Roubaix CEDEX 1
2014 - 2016
Managed teams of 10 students to conduct several advisory projects such as:
• International Study (€12k) to analyse the Belgium and Swiss markets for a travel agency
• Feasibility Study (€10k) to evaluate the potential of a virtual wallet for a gift-card company
• Benchmarking Study (€4k) of the European travel insurance market
-
L'Oréal
- Account Manager Auxiliary
PARIS
2013 - 2013
• Organized clients' orders on the software SAP
• Instituted quotas on new and highly demanded products (Si Armani)
• Managed the resolution of litigation problems with customers