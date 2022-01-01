Menu

Arthur BRASSEUR

PARIS

Entreprises

  • Société Générale - M&A Intern

    PARIS 2016 - 2016

  • Orange - Financial Analyst Intern

    Paris 2015 - 2015 • Analysed the evolution of the SG&A costs between 2014 and 2015
    • Created 12 Distribution Keys to allocate the SG&A costs to the profit centers and identified the 5
    most costly categories of SG&A
    • Managed the recovery of clients’ debt to reduce DSO

  • Microsoft - Sales Promoter

    Issy-les-Moulineaux. 2014 - 2014 • Promoted a special Christmas offer for the Nokia Department of Microsoft at Darty
    • Diagnosed the needs of the clients, helping them to choose the right phone

  • EDHEC Junior Etudes - Junior Consultant

    Roubaix CEDEX 1 2014 - 2016 Managed teams of 10 students to conduct several advisory projects such as:
    • International Study (€12k) to analyse the Belgium and Swiss markets for a travel agency
    • Feasibility Study (€10k) to evaluate the potential of a virtual wallet for a gift-card company
    • Benchmarking Study (€4k) of the European travel insurance market

  • L'Oréal - Account Manager Auxiliary

    PARIS 2013 - 2013 • Organized clients' orders on the software SAP
    • Instituted quotas on new and highly demanded products (Si Armani)
    • Managed the resolution of litigation problems with customers

Formations

  • Durham University (Durham)

    Durham 2016 - 2016 Erasmus Exchange Semester

    Relevant Modules: Portfolio Management, Global Business, Corporate Governance

  • EDHEC Business School

    Nice 2014 - maintenant Master in Management & MSc in Corporate Finance

    Grande Ecole Programme - Financial Economics Track
    Relevant Modules: Corporate Finance, Valuation, Financial Analysis & Reporting
    Activités et associations : EDHEC Junior Etudes

  • Lycée Saint Jean De Passy

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Classe préparatoire Economique et commerciale, voie scientifique (ECS)

  • Lycée Saint Dominique

    Neuilly Sur Seine 2009 - 2012 Baccalauréat Scientifique, spécialité mathématiques, mention Très Bien

