Arthur CHAMBOREDON

BORDEAUX

Election présidentielle 2022

Mes compétences :
Management
Restaurants
Pubs
Whisky training
Web 3.0
Strategic Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Hilton Bar management
Food Hygiene
Cellar Management
Stratégie d'entreprise
Organisation
Stratégie commerciale
Stratégie de communication
Développement produit
Direction de projet
Gestion budgétaire
Management de transition
Budgétisation
Management opérationnel
Management commercial
Gestion de la production
Gestion de projet

  • Arkose - Directeur d'exploitation

    2017 - maintenant

  • Charles Wells France - Responsable de secteur & Project development manager

    2014 - 2017 Création et ouverture du nouveau concept English Country Kitchen , restaurant/salon de thé britannique.
    Gestion de plusieurs sites offrant une palette d'opérations différentes : un pub britannique et un
    restaurant/salon de thé.
    Augmentation de l'EBITDA de 14.6%en 2015.
    Gestion d'une équipe de 20 personnes

  • The Bombardier - Charles Wells France - Directeur d'exploitation

    2013 - 2014 Restructuration de l'équipe et de l'offre du pub. Développement du CA de 20% sur 2ans.
    Création et développement d'une offre nourriture.
    Gestion d'une équipe de 15 personnes

  • John Bull Pub France, Charles Wells - Assistant Pub Manager

    2011 - 2013

  • Hilton Birmingham Metropole - F&B Team leader

    2010 - 2011 Responsable du bar et d'un effectif de environ 40 employés

  • Hotel Four Seasons George V - Stage

    2007 - 2007

  • FourSeasons Hotels and Resorts - Stagiaire en restauration

    Paris 2007 - 2007 Stage au George V de Paris en divers départements de la restauration.

  • Restaurant Chez Mesnard - Serveur Saisonnier

    2007 - 2007 serveur saisonnier

  • Restaurant chez Mesnard - Chef de rang

    2007 - 2007 Saison dans ce restaurant semi-gastronomique de la cote Atlantique

  • Hotel-Restaurant Sainte Anne - Demi chef de rang saisonnier

    2006 - 2006 : Hotel-Restaurant Sainte-Anne ** (Porquerolles, FRANCE)

  • Hotel/restaurant Villa Sainte-Anne Porquerolles - Chef de rang

    2006 - 2006

  • University Of Bedfordshire (Luton)

    Luton 2015 - 2016

  • Ecole De Savignac

    Savignac Les Eglises 2007 - 2010 Bac +3 - Bachelors of Arts

    Bachelors of Arts in Hospitality Management, Ecole de Savignac
    en partenariat avec Stratford-Upon-Avon College, UK
    Sujets étudiés: Global Marketing, Strategic IT, Ethics, Strategic Management, Consultancy

