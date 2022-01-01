Arthur CHAMBOREDON

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Bordeaux dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Mes compétences :
Management
Restaurants
Pubs
Whisky training
Web 3.0
Strategic Management
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Outlook
Microsoft Excel
Hilton Bar management
Food Hygiene
Cellar Management
Stratégie d'entreprise
Organisation
Stratégie commerciale
Stratégie de communication
Développement produit
Direction de projet
Gestion budgétaire
Management de transition
Budgétisation
Management opérationnel
Management commercial
Gestion de la production
Gestion de projet