Astel ALLAME

Entrepreneur with strong corporate background in healthcare institutions with the drive to provide high impact smart solutions for businesses and people.

Highly determined multilingual team player with solid management, organizational and interpersonal skills.

Particularly interested in the integration of our fundamental scientific understanding of holistic practices in order to move toward a new model of wellness and healing.



Mes compétences :

Gestion

Ressources humaines

Vente

Services

Qualité

Santé

Logistique

Recrutement

Coaching

Droit