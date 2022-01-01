Astel ALLAME

Menu

Entrepreneur with strong corporate background in healthcare institutions with the drive to provide high impact smart solutions for businesses and people.
Highly determined multilingual team player with solid management, organizational and interpersonal skills.
Particularly interested in the integration of our fundamental scientific understanding of holistic practices in order to move toward a new model of wellness and healing.

Gestion
Ressources humaines
Vente
Services
Qualité
Santé
Logistique
Recrutement
Coaching
Droit

  • Respire Life - Founder - CEO

    2014 - maintenant Respire life is focused on enhancing human health, resilience and quality of life.
    We are doing this by connecting holistic and healthcare professionals with users in a slick and smart interface.

  • MEDICA - Directeur d'établissement

    2010 - 2012 SAS Clinique Val de Seine, Groupe Medica Louveciennes, Région parisienne
    65 lits de SSR : 35 lits polyvalent, 30 lits gériatrie
    - la gestion pleine de l'établissement

    65 beds, in charge of 80 employees
    - Designed and implemented the 4 years strategic plan: putting the patient at the center of all clinic activities
    - Management of medical staff, nursing staff and administration departments
    - Elaboration and monitoring of the budget
    - President of the Ethic committee, human rights committee and executive comittee
    - Responsible for quality management and risk management: Accreditation implementation and creation of a 50 indicators performance board
    - Validated purchases
    - Auditing and understanding the needs of the patient
    - Relation with the Ministry of Health and negotiation of partnership
    - Management of relationship with subcontractors

  • La ligue contre le cancer - Gestionnaire de projet

    Paris 2010 - 2010 Cancéropôle Bio-Santé – La Ligue contre le cancer Toulouse, FR

     Création d’une formation complémentaire spécialisée pour les auxiliaires de vie à domicile
     Participation aux réunions du comité de direction Association du cancéropôle
     Négociations avec le conseil régional et les OPCA
     Elaboration du contenu de formation

    Pole Cancer Bio Health – The Cancer League Toulouse, FR
    - Research on 80 cancer patients to identify the nursing training needs.
    - Co-created a training programme for the nurses auxiliaries
    - Negociated with the governmental institutions to finance the training programme

  • MEDICA - Stagiaire Direction

    2009 - 2010 Clinique Le Val des Cygnes, Groupe Medica Toulouse, Midi Pyrénées
    100 lits de SSR, Groupe MEDICA
     Pilotage du comité de direction, gestion quotidienne de l’établissement
     Management et déploiement de la certification V2010 en 4 mois
     Management des groupes de travail : suivi et validation des actions d’améliorations
     Animation et participation aux instances
     Participation à toutes les réunions d'instances, révision du mode d’organisation
     Elaboration du programme d’amélioration de la qualité 2009-2013
     Révision et formalisation de l’ensemble des procédures pour l’ensemble des services
     Présentations sur la V2010 et l’éducation thérapeutique aux directeurs et médecins
    Rehabilitation clinic Val des Cygnes
    100 beds
    - Managed the complex with the director
    - Establishement of Quality and Safety procedures
    - Animation and presentation in all the clinic committees
    - Audited and developed of a patient centered project and strategic orientations
    - Accomplished the V2010 clinic accredition
    - Performed presentation about therapeutic education to directors and doctors

  • Luderic service - Responsable Agence

    2007 - 2008 Responsable Agence Mars 07– Déc. 08
    Ludéric service, prestations de services aux entreprises Levallois Perret, FR

     Gestion des ressources humaines : organisation des recrutements et placements / missions
     Recrutement, organisation du travail des équipes
     Pilotage du projet FIAC-BLEK 2007-2008, Grand Palais
     Gestion des achats et des stocks, pré et post événement
     Prospection téléphonique et gestion du portefeuille client
     Elaborations de recommandations (optimisation de devis), réflexion stratégique / conseil
     Gestion de la base de données Excel (recrutements, facturations, logistique)

    Ludéric service, B2B services and marketing Levallois Perret, FR
    - Managed a team of 3-4 people
    - Responsible for the recruitment of 10 to 50 candidates a month: screened candidates and appointed support staff/training, supervised and approved all team members
    - Responsible for organisation of events (product launch events, following teams and logistics)
    - Managed customer relations, delt with business queries, undertook tender completion
    - Developed client portfolio, researched potential clients

  • Ecole Supérieure De Commerce

    Toulouse 2009 - 2010  Formation de niveau 1, qualification pour la fonction de directeur d’établissement sanitaire, médico- social ou social (Décret n° 2007-221, du 19 février 2007)
     Thèse : « Education thérapeutique et qualité de la prise en charge des patients »
     Etude qualitative : « La prise en charge psychosociale des patients atteints de cancer »
     Projet santé : « Formation complémentaire pour les Auxiliaire

  • IAE

    Nantes 2006 - 2007 Management et adminstration des entreprises

    - Programme de formation : Contrôle de gestion, Fiscalité, Analyse financière Droit du travail, Marketing, Gestion des ressources humaines, stratégie des organisations, management de projet
    - Mémoire : « Manager un centre de profit »

  • Université Nantes

    Nantes 2005 - 2006 Sciences sociales et administration des services

  • Semmelweis Egyetem (Budapest)

    Budapest 2005 - 2006 Sociologie - Santé

    Santé - kinésiologie

