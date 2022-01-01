Aurélia DEZ

KEY SKILLS



• Creating and driving brand strategy

• Developing and implementing marketing campaigns

• High competence in analysis and interpretation of information and data

• Ability to plan, organise and prioritise





To whom it may concern,



I am writing with regard to the role advertised. Having worked in London, Paris and Shanghai I have demonstrated on multiple occasions that I can adapt quickly. I always show determination and consistently achieve high standards in the face of pressure and changing circumstances.

My current role working for a boutique hotel has given me first hand experience within the hospitality industry. My responsibilities include taking control of all marketing strategies, from social media and email to the wider business plan. I am tasked with maintaining and improving the customer journey, contributing creatively to the overall business strategy and liaising with various team members to ensure the best possible customer experience.



As you can see from my CV, my previous roles with FASHION EDGE London, FAST RETAILING, GAYDAMARK and RICHEMONT have provided me with valuable experience in marketing and brand strategy as well as in fast paced, high-pressured environments.



Finally, I have a determined, proactive attitude and a competitive streak. I am always eager to solve problems and I am confident that my experience and skills, added to my computer literacy, will allow me to effectively support your team and make me the ideal candidate for the job.



Sincerely,





Aurelia Dez



Mes compétences :

ECommerce

SAP OFFICE

SAP

Ppt

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

Merchandising