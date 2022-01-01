Menu

Aurélia DEZ

PARIS

En résumé

KEY SKILLS

• Creating and driving brand strategy
• Developing and implementing marketing campaigns
• High competence in analysis and interpretation of information and data
• Ability to plan, organise and prioritise


To whom it may concern,

I am writing with regard to the role advertised. Having worked in London, Paris and Shanghai I have demonstrated on multiple occasions that I can adapt quickly. I always show determination and consistently achieve high standards in the face of pressure and changing circumstances.
My current role working for a boutique hotel has given me first hand experience within the hospitality industry. My responsibilities include taking control of all marketing strategies, from social media and email to the wider business plan. I am tasked with maintaining and improving the customer journey, contributing creatively to the overall business strategy and liaising with various team members to ensure the best possible customer experience.

As you can see from my CV, my previous roles with FASHION EDGE London, FAST RETAILING, GAYDAMARK and RICHEMONT have provided me with valuable experience in marketing and brand strategy as well as in fast paced, high-pressured environments.

Finally, I have a determined, proactive attitude and a competitive streak. I am always eager to solve problems and I am confident that my experience and skills, added to my computer literacy, will allow me to effectively support your team and make me the ideal candidate for the job.

Sincerely,


Aurelia Dez

Mes compétences :
ECommerce
SAP OFFICE
SAP
Ppt
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
Merchandising

Entreprises

  • PINKO MEMORY'S -  En charge d'une boutique & Merchandising (Mission)

    2014 - 2014 Prêt à porter, Paris
    Objectif: Au travers d'une boutique éphémère faire une étude de marché et mesurer la communication
    * Gestion boutique, vente directe, communication et reporting ;
    → Réalisations : mise en place de reporting et statistiques, +20% CA

  • GAYDAMAK - En charge d'une boutique éphémère (Mission)

    2013 - 2013 Haute joaillerie - Bijoux de mains, Paris
    Objectif: Au travers d'un corner au Bon Marché LVMH mesurer l'impact de la marque en France
    * Gestion d'une clientèle haut de gamme Française et internationale ;
    → Réalisations : mise en place de reporting sur l'acceptation de la marque en France

  • Groupe Fast Retailing - Chef de projet (Mission)

    Yamaguchi 2013 - 2013 Lingerie, Shanghai
    Objectif : Création d'un business plan afin de donner des conseils stratégiques sur l'ouverture de boutique
    * Etude de marché et consommation lingerie en anglais ;
    → Réalisations : Mise en place de conseils sur la stratégie d'implantation marché

  • FASHION EDGE GROUP - Assistante de direction - Assistante Showroom

    2011 - 2012 BRAND BOUDOIR Assistante de direction e-commerce
    Souliers, Londres Juin-Sept’12
    Objectif : Création d’un business plan sur l’implantation en ligne d’un site de chaussures
    • Implantation des produits en ligne (photo, listings et détermination prix)
    • Etude et conseils sur le site en ligne
    → Réalisations : Mise en place marketing du site achat en ligne

    FASHION EDGE Assistante Showroom
    Souliers, Londres Oct ‘11-Mai ’12
    Objectif : Fidélisation, conseils et développement du carnet d’adresse
    • Présentation des nouvelles collections et prise de commandes B to B
    • Gestion du showroom et développement carnet d’adresses clients
    → Réalisations : Objectifs ventes réalisés avec augmentation carnet clients +2%

  • Chef de Projet et Assistante Administration des Ventes - RICHEMONT

    2009 - 2011 PIAGET Assistante France Admn. Des Ventes
    Haute Joaillerie et Haute Horlogerie, Paris Sept ‘10-Sept ’11
    Objectif : Gestion des stocks
    * Réception des pièces Haute Joaillerie et Haute Horlogerie
    * Gestion des stocks et analyse des performances ventes
    → Réalisations : Bonne gestion de stocks (+18%) et répartition de pièces Haute Horlogerie avec ventes

    CARTIER Chef de Projet
    Haute Joaillerie et Haute Horlogerie, Paris Janv-Mars ’10
    Objectif : Réadaptation de la collection Les Must pour accroitre les ventes
    • Etude de la communication à appliquer avec respect de l’image de la marque
    • Création et mise en place de questionnaires puis analyse
    → Réalisations : Proposition de projet devant les Directeurs France Accessoires & Horlogerie Obtention du 1er prix


    MONTBLANC Assistante de ventes
    Instruments d’écriture et Horlogerie, Paris Sept ‘09-Jan ’10
    Objectif : Augmenter le CA mensuel
    • Ventes directes avec clientèle de luxe française et internationale
    • Mise en place des produits
    → Réalisations : Objectif Mensuel Décembre atteint

Formations

  • International Fashion Academy (Paris)

    Paris 2012 - 2013 Master of Business Administration FASHION BUSINESS

    PARIS / SHANGHAI

  • UNIVERSITY OF WESTMINSTER

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Licence

  • EDC Business School (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2011 Master

