Aurelie CUBIZOLLE

I am an enthusiastic scientist able to bring my scientific value and assume full responsibility for the application of scientific projects. I am highly self-motivated to lead and to be in charge of the experiments for the development of new products. I know how to develop, at pre-clinical stage, innovative therapeutic molecule. Also, I worked in the field of oncology, I was interested in tumoral angiogenic mechanism and pathway. Then I worked on hematopoietic stem cells and leukemia, I developed computational biology knowledge. I have a solid expertise in cellular biology and in vitro immunological assays. Interestingly, I also have a strong background in the field of gene therapy (CNS & eye), virology, immunology and I used to practice imaging. I had the chance to work on several diseases as leukemia, lung cancer, lysomal storage diseases or retinal pathologies such as AMD. As a scientific officer, I can write protocol or scientific publication and I know how to document scientific background (bibliographic searches and discussions with expert). I am a methodical and well-organized person, I am able to identify priority projects and I respect the deadline. I can develop innovative ideas, scout for new technology and methods. Aware of regulatory and quality I will ensure compliance with internal guidelines. I am as autonomous as comfortable to work in a team. I had the chance to manage small teams (2-6 people of technicians & engineers). My dynamism allowed me to collaborate proactively with other scientists and to maintain a professional network. In addition, strong of my six years of experience in R&D domain, I developed a real capacity in project management (design, logistic, cost evaluation, coordination & follow up). Great speaker, with a relational ease, I know how to lead discussions, roundtables and convince people. My technical as managerial experience is a real asset for supporting development and innovation and ensuring a competitive scientific monitoring.



Mes compétences :

Culture cellulaire, transfection, siRNA

Entomologie

microbiologie

Western Blotting, ELISA, biologie moleculaire,

In vivo, ex vivo (souris, chien, macaque, homme)

Biochimie, enzymology

Microscopie confocale, TEM, biphoton

production de virus/vecteur

PCR

Xcelligence

Project manager, planning, creativity & innovation