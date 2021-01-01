Aurelie CUBIZOLLE

Menu

I am an enthusiastic scientist able to bring my scientific value and assume full responsibility for the application of scientific projects. I am highly self-motivated to lead and to be in charge of the experiments for the development of new products. I know how to develop, at pre-clinical stage, innovative therapeutic molecule. Also, I worked in the field of oncology, I was interested in tumoral angiogenic mechanism and pathway. Then I worked on hematopoietic stem cells and leukemia, I developed computational biology knowledge. I have a solid expertise in cellular biology and in vitro immunological assays. Interestingly, I also have a strong background in the field of gene therapy (CNS & eye), virology, immunology and I used to practice imaging. I had the chance to work on several diseases as leukemia, lung cancer, lysomal storage diseases or retinal pathologies such as AMD. As a scientific officer, I can write protocol or scientific publication and I know how to document scientific background (bibliographic searches and discussions with expert). I am a methodical and well-organized person, I am able to identify priority projects and I respect the deadline. I can develop innovative ideas, scout for new technology and methods. Aware of regulatory and quality I will ensure compliance with internal guidelines. I am as autonomous as comfortable to work in a team. I had the chance to manage small teams (2-6 people of technicians & engineers). My dynamism allowed me to collaborate proactively with other scientists and to maintain a professional network. In addition, strong of my six years of experience in R&D domain, I developed a real capacity in project management (design, logistic, cost evaluation, coordination & follow up). Great speaker, with a relational ease, I know how to lead discussions, roundtables and convince people. My technical as managerial experience is a real asset for supporting development and innovation and ensuring a competitive scientific monitoring.

Mes compétences :
Culture cellulaire, transfection, siRNA
Entomologie
microbiologie
Western Blotting, ELISA, biologie moleculaire,
In vivo, ex vivo (souris, chien, macaque, homme)
Biochimie, enzymology
Microscopie confocale, TEM, biphoton
production de virus/vecteur
PCR
Xcelligence
Project manager, planning, creativity & innovation

Entreprises

  • EMERcell - Project Leader

    2016 - maintenant Emercell is an emerging independently funded biotech company, developing projects in the fields of immunotherapy and cell therapy.

    NK 001. Aimed at producing a new advanced therapy medicinal product directed towards the treatment of AML, (Acute Myeloid Leukemia), this project uses a patented process to pre-activate and amplify the effects of the allogeneic NK (Natural Killer) cells.

    The impact of the association between Emercell NK and monoclonal antibodies directed against tumor antigens is also currently being evaluated.

    A collaborative program has been created around the NK-001 project. This program has been chosen by the FUI to perform the preclinical studies and the first clinical trial if such should prove possible.

    Emercell has developed a number of collaborative projects with industrial partners, focusing on the study of the activity of NK Cells in association with MAbs.

  • INM montpellier - Principal scientist (Post doc)

    2013 - 2016 Drug development and drug delivery. Preclinical study. Pharmacology. Innovation: Formulation, design, chemical modification (vectorization, alkylation), in vitro (ARPE19 cell line & primary culture of photoreceptor) and in vivo (ABCA4KO mouse model) efficiency & toxicity. Challenging retinal degeneration (AMD, Stargardt disease). Focus on photoreceptor degeneration induced by all trans retinaldehyde toxicity. Study of oxidative and carbonyl stresses.
    Lipid metabolism: In vivo study (FATP mouse model), lipid dosage, IF & IHC, lipid quantification, mitochondrial function, enzymology, autophagy. Focus on Retinal Pigmented Epithelium physiopathology and photoreceptor development.
    Project management. Quality Data Management and corrective actions. Supervisory staff (5) Editorial and analytic mind Communication. Funding research and Business Development. Clinical. Planning. Alliance partnerships. Leadership.
    Caudalie & Pr C. Hamel INM/CHU Gui de Chauliac Montpellier

  • CNRS-IGMM - Principal scientist (PhD and post doc)

    Paris 2009 - 2013 Gene therapy. Vectorology. Neuroscience: Gene transfer to the CNS and cornea (human explant and mouse, dog and monkey models). Stereotactic injections, lysosomal study, enzymology, Immune response (blood & serum, NAB, PBMC). Inflammation (Cytokine, Macrophages,CD4, CD8). HD vector production, purification and quality control. Cloning, vector design and construction. Respect of GMP for clinical trial.
    Project management. Quality Data Management and corrective actions Supervisory staff (3). Communication. Planning. Partnership and work in international and multidisciplinary teams (EU). Training. Dr E. Kremer. IGMM Montpellier

  • IRD-LIN - Technician

    2009 - 2009 Control and Strategies to fight pests. Entomology. Chikungunya. In charge of pests facility. In vivo shRNA injection. Test and selection of new insecticides.

  • IRB montpellier - Intern

    2007 - 2008 Bio-informatics & algorithm
    Transcriptome of hematopoietic stem cells, microarray, exome. Splicing. Clinical activity. Leukemia. Reporting. Analytic mind. Statistic.
    Pr J. De Vos, A. de Villeneuve IRMB- Montpellier

  • IGMM montpellier - Intern

    2007 - 2007
    Oncology. Tumoral angiogenesis. In vivo delivery of tumoral cells. Cloning. Reporting.

  • Ontex - Manager

    2006 - 2006 Quality control. Industrial chain. Biophysics. Chemistry. Quality report. Production line manager.

  • Bouisson Bertrand Montpellier - Technician

    2005 - 2005 Microbiology. Chemistry. Food and water analyses. Quality report. Scientific monitoring.

