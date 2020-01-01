Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Aurelien LACROIX
Ajouter
Aurelien LACROIX
LIMOGES
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Compétiteur
Organisation
Esprit d'équipe
Leader
Entreprises
Groupe Editor
- Responsable clientèle
2017 - maintenant
ONET
- Attaché commercial
2015 - maintenant
Adrexo
- Responsable commercial grand compte
Aix-en-Provence
2013 - 2014
Elis
- Commercial
Saint-Cloud
2012 - 2014
Elis
- Agent de service
Saint-Cloud
2009 - 2012
Formations
La Baronnerie
Saint Sylvain D'Anjou
2004 - 2006
bts
Réseau
Aurore BEAUPÈRE
Claude BELINGUIER
Frank PAILLET
Gérald PROST
Laurent DUHAU
Marie Agnes CUGNY
Romain MICHELON
Sandra GARZO
Serge AUREGAN