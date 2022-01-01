Aysha CUBUKCU

Mes compétences :
International
Ressources humaines
Chef de projet
Marketing
Bureautique
Export
Entreprises
EMC
- Business Development Representative - Named Account France
Bezons2014 - maintenant- KEY Accounts Penetration (New Customers) and developing an existing portfolio.
- Work for the French Market on Select/ Named Accounts together with Field Representatives who are based in the territory.
- Set up demos/appointment with the clients
- Customer Profiling, Contact Acquisition
- VCE Ambassador: Virtual Computing Environment Company formed by Cisco and EMC with investments from VMware and Intel. I am in charge of accelerating the adoption of converged infrastructure and cloud-based computing models
EMC
- Business Development Representative France - Belgique- Suisse
Bezons2013 - 2014- Participate in ongoing sales of top of the range products, business, and technical training courses to increase overall awareness of EMC's solutions and go-to-market strategies.
- Perform outbound sales activities such as cold calling, lead follow-up, sales qualifications and offer extension to new and/or existing customers (B to B).
- Account management of a portfolio of clients and close liaison with the field / channel.
- Maintain contact with customers to ensure customer satisfaction, issue resolution and EMC's footprint expansion
- Drive process improvement.
Projects Abroad
- Chargée de projet Marketing/Communication