Menu

Aysha CUBUKCU

Bezons

Election présidentielle 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Saint-Étienne dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.

En résumé

Mes compétences :
International
Ressources humaines
Chef de projet
Marketing
Bureautique
Export

Entreprises

  • EMC - Business Development Representative - Named Account France

    Bezons 2014 - maintenant - KEY Accounts Penetration (New Customers) and developing an existing portfolio.
    - Work for the French Market on Select/ Named Accounts together with Field Representatives who are based in the territory.
    - Set up demos/appointment with the clients
    - Customer Profiling, Contact Acquisition
    - VCE Ambassador: Virtual Computing Environment Company formed by Cisco and EMC with investments from VMware and Intel. I am in charge of accelerating the adoption of converged infrastructure and cloud-based computing models

  • EMC - Business Development Representative France - Belgique- Suisse

    Bezons 2013 - 2014 - Participate in ongoing sales of top of the range products, business, and technical training courses to increase overall awareness of EMC's solutions and go-to-market strategies.
    - Perform outbound sales activities such as cold calling, lead follow-up, sales qualifications and offer extension to new and/or existing customers (B to B).
    - Account management of a portfolio of clients and close liaison with the field / channel.
    - Maintain contact with customers to ensure customer satisfaction, issue resolution and EMC's footprint expansion
    - Drive process improvement.

  • Projects Abroad - Chargée de projet Marketing/Communication

    2010 - 2011

  • Clextral - Assistante commercial export

    FIRMINY 2009 - 2009

  • Lyon 3 valorisation S.A (Junior entreprise de Consulting) - Assistante Commerciale/ Achat

    2008 - 2009

Formations

  • IAE - Université Jean Moulin Lyon 3

    Lyon 2008 - 2010

  • IT Sligo Ireland (Ballinode Sligo)

    Ballinode Sligo 2007 - 2008 Bachelor in International Marketing

  • IUT Saint Etienne GEA (Saint Etienne)

    Saint Etienne 2005 - 2007 DUT Gestion des Entreprises et des Administrations

Réseau