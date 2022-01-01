Menu

Becca KING

Nantes

A high academic achiever in the areas of Social Psychology and Organizational Behavior with considerable experience in research and project management. Specializes in designing and utilizing various evaluation tools and methods of quantitative and qualitative data analysis requiring an exceptional eye for detail. A consultant capable of tailoring innovative solutions according to the specific business needs of clients. Possesses excellent interpersonal and multi-lingual communication skills used to great effect in delivering presentations, participating in networking events and fostering working relationships. Enjoys being part of, as well as leading, a successful and productive team and thrives in highly pressurized and challenging working environments.

Mes compétences :
Research and Development
Commercial and Interpersonal Communication
Development and Organization of Commercial Events
Research
China

Entreprises

  • PerformanSe - Research Analyst

    Nantes 2013 - maintenant • Conducting an in-depth investigation into the predictive validity of manager evaluation tools created by PerformanSe
    • Undertaking performance evaluation interviews with corporate managers
    • Utilizing SPSS/Statistica/EDR/LISREL/Iramuteq for the purposes of quantitative data analysis
    • Ensuring accuracy and attention to detail when preparing investigation reports and publication

  • Zchange - Consultant & Coordinator

    2012 - maintenant • Playing a key role in writing a business plan for business partner search in Europe as well as coordinating cooperation projects between Zchange and European producers
    • Planning and organizing business trips to enable attendance at international tradeshows and networking activities, such as Hannover Messe 2013 in Germany

  • TF CO - Junior Consultant

    2012 - 2012 • Conducting benchmarking analysis and identifying possible service enhancements, including:
    o MSH International – analysis of expatriates’ health consultation behaviors
    o Meta-network project for professional women: gender balance at work
    • Planning and conducting audits, coordinating focus groups, designing surveys, analyzing results and making subsequent recommendations
    • Coordinating a range of successful network activities including seminars, conferences and mentoring programs

  • Paris Laboratory of Social Psychology (LAPPS) - Junior Researcher

    2011 - maintenant • Responsible for designing research protocols with quantitative methods on organizational justice from a cross-cultural perspective
    • Conducting qualitative and quantitative analysis including test analysis, ANOVA, multiple regression and population analysis
    • Preparing and delivering an oral presentation at the Paris Social Psychology Research Forum
    • Working under the supervision of Prof. Rémi Finkelstein (Chair of the Social Psychology Department) and Prof. Salès-Wuillemin (Laboratory Manager)

  • Jeboo - Project Coordinator & Sales Representative

    2009 - 2011 • Playing a pivotal role in developing and executing the internal communication campaign for organization strategy concerning new promotion policies
    • Initiating and concluding successful negotiations to agree contracts with potential new clients

  • Parymid - Manager Assistant

    2006 - 2007 • Planning and organizing highly successful business events including conferences, seminars, parties and networking events
    • Providing simultaneous interpretation in English and Chinese as well as editing interview reports in both languages

Formations

  • Tsinghua University

    Beijing 2014 - maintenant Ph.D

    « A new concept in organizational psychology: Perceived managerial exemplarity. Analysis of the impacts on organizational behaviors in a cross-cultural context »

  • Université Paris VIII Vincennes Saint Denis

    Saint Denis 2013 - maintenant Ph.D

    « Un nouveau concept en psychologie sociale des organisations : L’exemplarité managériale perçue. Analyse des impacts sur les comportements organisationnels dans un contexte interculturel »

  • University Of California (Riverside)

    Riverside 2010 - 2011 GPA 3.98/4.00
    Chancellor's Honor list

  • Université Lyon 2 Lumiere FPP

    Lyon 2008 - 2010 Mention Très Bien

