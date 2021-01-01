Benoît BIANCHI

-
ENEL France
- HEAD OF ICT FOR FRANCE & BELGIUM
2008 - maintenant
As ICT manager, I have supported the company growth for the last 3 years and a half in both France and Belgium (Workforce: 10 employees to 100, Customers sales from 1 to 11.5 TW). I am responsible of the ICT Budget and manage the ICT Team (3 people), local and group’s projects as well as external providers or consultants.
Main tasks and achievements:
- General Management:
o Report to general director in France and to the head of international division in Italy.
o Make the annual 10 years ICT budget plan which I kept in line with forecast every year.
o Hired 2 collaborators and welcomed another one from Romania (internal mobility program).
o Led annual interviews of my collaborators and manage their evolutions with HR dept.
o Led call for tender for all ICT related contracts.
o Organized local SAP Support (level 1) and Change Request management.
o Manage all phone (fixed & mobile) systems and contracts for both countries.
- Business Projects:
o Provided business (Front, Back & Middle office) with a centralized application based on custom developments (.NET, MS SQL Server, IIS 7 and Silverlight).
o Made this custom tool adapted to face new business challenges (Transport and consumption unique invoicing, French law on local taxes), and optimized it (code, speed, reliability).
o Scouting, evaluation and choice of the future market based solution for commercial department.
o Implemented a local Internet server for Institutional Website (http://www.enel.fr), and worked for the integration of a secure extranet platform for our customers.
o PMO of the SAP Belgium implementation project (for the gas power plant).
o SAP HR implementation in France and Belgium.
- ICT Infrastructures Projects:
o Migration of all PCs to Windows 7 and Office 2007 (finished by Dec. 2011).
o Implemented a secure and redundant systems and network Infrastructure (Hyper-V failover cluster, iSCSI SAN, 2x3750 Cisco core routers and 2xCheckpoint UTM-1 270) in Paris.
o Relocation of Paris’ HQ Data Room, network connections and phone lines moving.
o Upgraded and improved security of Paris’ Data Room (new NetApp SAN, New servers integrated within the Hyper-V cluster, SCOM 2007 and Checkpoint SmartEvent installations).
o Migration of all users into a new Active Directory domain for France and Belgium, integrated with company’s consolidated directory and based on local servers (Exchange 2010, AD 2008 R2).
o Connection of Enel Green Power HQ in Lyon with its subsidiaries (Rennes, Cholet …) thought an MPLS VPN operated by Orange.
-
Université de Versailles Saint Quentin en Yvelines
- IT MANAGER / SYSTEM & NETWORKS ENGINEER
2004 - 2008
o Head of ICT of the IT Engineer’s school (ISTY).
o Actively participated to the university’s call to tender for IT related purchases.
o Led the Wi-Fi implementation project for the University (WLAN).
o Taught students in practical classes about systems and networks (100h/year).
o Administrated Linux and Windows based servers (Mail, Databases, Web …) of the university.
o Managed and developed the Wide Area Network (F.O., VPN, VLAN, Routing …)
-
UPS Logistics Group France (92)
- I.T. OPERATION MANAGER
2002 - 2002
Managed a team of 3 technicians in charge of the whole IT systems: Mail systems, Windows and AS/400 servers hosting business solutions, firewalls and countrywide Frame Relay network (Equant).
-
Navori
- I.T. DIRECTOR
2001 - 2002
Led the IT department (2 technicians + 1 network administrator).
o Developed partnerships with materials and networking suppliers, in France and abroad (Asia, North America) such as IBM global services, CISCO and Internet Fr.
o Regulated and validated technological policies (software, systems, and material parts), wrote specifications, organized software and hardware support.
o Managed deployments projects and technicians’ schedule.
-
Prada
- NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR / I.T. MANAGER
Paris
1999 - 2001
Within this multinational, I was in charge of the administration of the Parisian information system, and carried out an eight months mission in Auckland (New Zealand), as IT manager of the Prada America’s Cup Challenge (Italian team challenging the America’s cup 2000).
France:
o Set up the interconnected network between the shops, offices and Milan’s HQ (partnership with Cable & Wireless, Cisco).
o Standardized and upgraded the data processing equipments.
o Managed relationships with suppliers.
New Zealand:
o Found locals partnerships providing high speed Internet access and IT supplies.
o Ensured the information system’s security (Backup, Firewall, Mail server and Antivirus).
o Supervised the video conferencing system provided by British Telecom, the mail system for the team (Lotus Notes local server + remote access to Milan) and the PR’s databases.
-
FAST - En régie au CEA de Fontenay aux Roses (94)
- NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR
1998 - 1999
With a team of six technicians and under the responsibility of the site manager, we were taking care of the whole information system including about 50 servers (mail systems, databases, Intranet, backup) and 1500 workstations.