Maintenance Management & Development Engineer Oil & Gas at SBM Offshore in Monaco. I am preparing the database for the CMMS to manage the complete maintenance of FPSO (Floating, Production, Storage and Offloading units). I went to Singapore for an autralian disconnectable FPSO project during 4 months, based in the shipyard.



Mes compétences :

maintenance industrielle

FPSO maintenance

CMMS AMOS (Spectec)

Capital & Operational Spares selection & purchase