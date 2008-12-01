Menu

Benoit PIVIN

Blagnac

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Bon relationnel
dynamique
Relationnel
RIGOUREUX

Entreprises

  • Airbus Group - Responsible for Administration & Controlling

    Blagnac 2012 - maintenant Active team worker with an ability to work in a multi-functional and international environment, I am used to lead without disciplinary power and constantly motivating by exceeding targets.

    High knowledge and experience in corporate finance and programme controlling incl. processes and associated information tools and systems coupled with an excellent analytic and synthetic skills.

    Main competencies : subsidiaries and project controlling-planning / Cost control & improvement / IT tools / Consolidation / Financial processes

  • EADS - COSTS SAVINGS CONTROLLER

    Blagnac 2011 - 2012 Controller of a costs savings Programme on Support Functions (350M€ savings on 10 Functions across Airbus Divisions), focused on providing Financial Support and strong communication to all the stakeholders (Airbus Executive Committee, Project Leaders, Divisional Representatives, Financial community)

    • Project organization, structuration and control. Taking care of methodology, coherence of approaches, progress/result tracking, reporting. Co-ordinate and maintain the financial programme reviews & processes;
    • Act as focal point and facilitator for forecast and business plan activities
    • Manage the project financial indicators and consistency of figures: savings tracking, non-recurring costs, business case analysis.
    • Provide transparency on programme status by preparing monthly Executive Committee progress report.
    • Support to decision process and expertise: interface between technical, cost and schedule aspects as well as monitoring of the enterprise risk management.

  • EADS ASTRIUM - CONSOLIDATION REPORTING TOOLS & METHODS

    Blagnac 2010 - 2010 Head of reporting department - 6 people to manage

    Consolidation & reporting of a BU performing around 4 000 kh
    Hourly rates, Methods & tools, workload planning, CAPEX, HC.
    OP Process & reporting
    4 people & 2 apprentices to manage.

  • EADS ASTRIUM - FINANCIAL CONTROLLER

    Blagnac 2008 - 2010 A partir du 01/12/2008

    PROGRAMME DEFENSE & ORBITALS CONTROLLING - DASHBOARD - TOOL & METHODS IMPLEMENTATION - OPERATIVE PLAN ELABORATION

  • EADS GDI SIMULATION - Contrôleur de Gestion

    2004 - 2008 CONTROLE DE GESTION PROGRAMME DE DEVELOPPEMENT & SERIE / FONCTIONNEMENT
    ETABLISSEMENT DU PLAN A MOYEN TERME A 5 ANS
    PREVISIONS DE TRESORERIE
    PLAN DE CHARGES SOCIETE
    ANALYSE RAO
    ADMINISTRATION DES CONTRATS
    GESTION COMMERCIAL D UN CLIENT EXPORT

  • SOGERES - CHARGE DE MISSION

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2004 - 2004 Expérience professionnelle

    2004 SOGERES. Direction Financière et comptable - Chargé de mission – Mise en place d’un inventaire des immobilisations du Groupe SOGERES en France. Tâches comptable diverses.

  • JC DECAUX - CHARGE DE MISSION

    Neuilly-sur-Seine 2003 - 2003 JC DECAUX. Département Consolidation Corporate – 1 mois
    Chargé de mission - Mise à jour du manuel financier Groupe en langue anglaise

  • VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT - CHARGE DE MISSION

    Paris 2003 - 2004 Véolia Environnement. Département Reporting Corporate (CGEA-ONYX)

    Elaboration de procédures détaillées sur l’utilisation et l’organisation de CARAT gestion

    Véolia Environnement. Département Consolidation Corporate (CGEA-ONYX)

    • co-gestion du projet de traitement des flux intra-groupe.
    • audit des flux existants et des filiales concernées, élaboration de procédure, test et contrôle sur une région pilote, audit interne de la procédure, diffusion et animation à l’échelle France.
    • participation aux clôtures au sein du service consolidation ( IG, tableaux de bords …)
    • administration et animation de l’espace DAF de l’intranet ONYX.

    2001 Airbus à Toulouse-Blagnac. Département « Financial Systems & Methods ». – 6 mois
    Stage de fin d’études

    • gestion du projet de communication interne sur l’euro.
    • élaboration de projets de communication financière interne, assistant à l’élaboration de « book financier » et de fiches techniques (décomposition d’un coût sur SAP), travaux administratifs divers.

    Autres expériences : responsable du suivi d’une promotion chez Air France Amérique du Nord à Montréal au département marketing (2000), agent recenseur au profit de l’INSEE (1999), ravitailleur chez SMOBY SA (1999), stagiaire au département gestion de l’entreprise Eurosam (1997), stagiaire au département comptabilité de la société Euromissile (1996).

Formations

  • Ecole Supérieure De Gestion

    Paris 1999 - 2002 MANAGEMENT FINANCIER

    6 MOIS ERASMUS EN HOLLANDE BUSINESS SCHOOL VAN UTRECHT

  • GROUPE PGSM (Paris)

    Paris 1999 - 2002 MANAGEMENT FINANCIER

