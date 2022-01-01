Benoît REYNIER

Alstom
- Ingénieur développement chimie et matériaux
Saint Ouen2007 - 2016Specialist for materials, corrosion and corrosion protection issues at Alstom's Power Plant Chemistry competence center with 8 years experience.
- Standalone conception and execution of R&D projects related to materials selection, materials characterization and protection for the power industry.
- Development and implementation of electrochemical analytic methods.
- Support of Alstom power businesses (solar renewable, nuclear and conventional heat exchangers, steam) in the project execution for materials and chemistry issues.
- RCA for issues related to corrosion, corrosion protection and chemistry.
- Site missions including documentation, assessment, and resulting action plan for corrosion issues.
- Manufacturer qualification and production monitoring for heat exchangers tubular products
- Participation in the elaboration of VGB guidelines
- Participation in the DIN committee for the elaboration of the cleanliness requirements norm for materials in nuclear utilities.
Fraunhofer ISE
- Scientific assistant / trainee
Saarbrücken2006 - 2007Qualification of activated carbons as adsorbent materials for a cooling machine driven with solar thermal energy.
Formations
Fachhochschule Mannheim - Hochschule Für Technik Und Gestaltung (Mannheim)
Mannheim2002 - 2006Verfahrentechnik
Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Industries Chimiques (Nancy)