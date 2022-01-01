Menu

Benoît REYNIER

Levallois-Perret

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Aciers inoxydables
Corrosion
Électrochimie
Matériaux
Gestion de projet
Chimie circuit eau-vapeur

Entreprises

  • Basf - Chemical engineer

    Levallois-Perret 2016 - maintenant Material selection
    Failure analysis

  • Alstom - Ingénieur développement chimie et matériaux

    Saint Ouen 2007 - 2016 Specialist for materials, corrosion and corrosion protection issues at Alstom's Power Plant Chemistry competence center with 8 years experience.
    - Standalone conception and execution of R&D projects related to materials selection, materials characterization and protection for the power industry.
    - Development and implementation of electrochemical analytic methods.
    - Support of Alstom power businesses (solar renewable, nuclear and conventional heat exchangers, steam) in the project execution for materials and chemistry issues.
    - RCA for issues related to corrosion, corrosion protection and chemistry.
    - Site missions including documentation, assessment, and resulting action plan for corrosion issues.
    - Manufacturer qualification and production monitoring for heat exchangers tubular products
    - Participation in the elaboration of VGB guidelines
    - Participation in the DIN committee for the elaboration of the cleanliness requirements norm for materials in nuclear utilities.

  • Fraunhofer ISE - Scientific assistant / trainee

    Saarbrücken 2006 - 2007 Qualification of activated carbons as adsorbent materials for a cooling machine driven with solar thermal energy.

Formations

  • Fachhochschule Mannheim - Hochschule Für Technik Und Gestaltung (Mannheim)

    Mannheim 2002 - 2006 Verfahrentechnik

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure Des Industries Chimiques (Nancy)

    Nancy 2002 - 2006 Ingenierie chimique

  • IUT Besançon

    Besancon 2000 - 2002 Chimie

  • Lycée Charles De Gaulle

    Dijon 1997 - 2000 Physique chimie

